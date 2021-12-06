You’ve probably heard of Zlib, but even if you haven’t, you’ve almost certainly used it.

Zlib’s unashamedly 1990s-style website describes the product as A Massively Spiffy Yet Delicately Unobtrusive Compression Library (Also Free, Not to Mention Unencumbered by Patents).

Data compression software (and, of course, the matching code to decompress it later) has always been handy to have around, as anyone who has ever used software such as PKZIP, WinRAR, 7-Zip and any of a great number of archiving tools will attest.

As you can imagine, the primary purpose of data compression is to save space, such as reducing the storage capacity needed for backups or cutting down on the bandwidth used for data transfer.