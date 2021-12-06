Spending a lot of time with technology often means reading terms before hearing them pronounced aloud. The first time you read a word will stick in your head, but it’s not always correct. You’re probably saying some terms wrong.

It’s a phenomenon similar to the Mandela Effect. You’ve subconsciously convinced yourself that something is true, and you may never even consider the possibility that you’re wrong. That is, until the first time you hear someone say it. We’ll spare you the embarrassment.

[...]

In the Linux world, there are two terms that get used a lot—“GNOME” and “GNU.” GNOME is one of a few desktop environments Linux users can choose, it is part of the GNU Project, which is an operating system.

Anyway, many words that start with “gn” are pronounced with a silent “g.” Like “gnats,” “gnarly,” and, well, “gnomes,” the garden ornaments. However, GNOME and GNU don’t follow those same rules.

GNOME is an acronym for “GNU Network Object Model Environment,” and since GNU is pronounced with a hard g, and it is the first word in the GNOME acronym, GNOME is also pronounced with a hard g.