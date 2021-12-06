GNU, GNOME, and GIMP
-
5 Tech Terms You’re Saying Wrong
Spending a lot of time with technology often means reading terms before hearing them pronounced aloud. The first time you read a word will stick in your head, but it’s not always correct. You’re probably saying some terms wrong.
It’s a phenomenon similar to the Mandela Effect. You’ve subconsciously convinced yourself that something is true, and you may never even consider the possibility that you’re wrong. That is, until the first time you hear someone say it. We’ll spare you the embarrassment.
[...]
In the Linux world, there are two terms that get used a lot—“GNOME” and “GNU.” GNOME is one of a few desktop environments Linux users can choose, it is part of the GNU Project, which is an operating system.
Anyway, many words that start with “gn” are pronounced with a silent “g.” Like “gnats,” “gnarly,” and, well, “gnomes,” the garden ornaments. However, GNOME and GNU don’t follow those same rules.
GNOME is an acronym for “GNU Network Object Model Environment,” and since GNU is pronounced with a hard g, and it is the first word in the GNOME acronym, GNOME is also pronounced with a hard g.
-
8 Free Alternatives To Photoshop in 2022 - The Teal Mango [Ed: This likely a plagiarism site]
GIMP refers to GNU Image Manipulation Program and is one of the most well-known alternatives to Photoshop. The best part is GIMP is good for both beginner photo editors and advanced photo editors too.
-
5+ best free photo editors for Windows 11
GIMP, popularly known as GNU Image Manipulation Program, it’s free to download and open source, making it work well with the community, and everyone can work on the source codes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 412 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 9 sec ago
1 hour 30 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
17 hours 28 min ago
1 day 28 min ago
1 day 55 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago