Fuzzy search for C++ Reference, Qt documentation and more from shell, Vim or Neovim
I’ve been revamping my Neovim configuration (more on that some other time).
I used to have a fuzzy searcher of Qt and C++ docs in Vim which would open the thing I searched for in a web browser or Qt Assistant (or cppman, but that is cppref only).
That was tedious for a several reasons I’m not going to go into now, so I decided to use this Neovim configuration revamp to make shell-based documentation nicer.
Top 15 Linux Students’ Productivity Tools & Software
There is no doubt that among operating systems, Linux efficiency is worth citing due to its excellence in performance and secure environment. But, even then, you may lose interest in this operating system and feel distracted. The reason may lie in the absence of some mind-blowing software and productivity tools that you may never have noticed. Therefore, in this article, we, as a team of linear programming help, have presented a vivid description of Linux students’ productivity software and tools that will help you automate your manual tasks, organize and form knowledge, address important issues, etc. Eventually, the tools can change your Linux user experience. So why be late, let’s get started!
Speek.Chat - Privacy Focused Messenger built on Tor Network
Looking for a secure instant messaging app? Speek.Chat is a free open-source messenger based on Tor hidden network services.
No server, no metadata, no ID or phone number! With it, users are only identified via public keys. By sharing the key to others, they can send request to add you into contact list and then start chatting.
All messages and files are end-to-end encrypted and routed via the Tor network. No middleman server that could be compromised, taken down or leak user information. You can chat anonymous without exposing your identity (or IP) to anyone.
GNU Health Hospital Management 4.0.3 patchset released
GNU Health 4.0.3 patchset has been released
