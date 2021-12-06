Licensing/Legal Copyleft Matters
-
Court erred in Neo4j ruling – Software Freedom Conservancy • The Register
A US federal district court decision in California favoring database biz Neoj4 is incorrect and imperils free open-source software, according to the Software Freedom Conservancy.
Neo4j Enterprise Edition (EE) was at first offered under both a paid-for commercial license and for free under the GNU Affero General Public License, version 3 (AGPLv3). In May 2018, version 3.4 of the software was put under AGLv3 plus additional terms from the Commons Clause license, which is not an open-source license and explicitly says as much in its documentation.
The viability of Neo4j's AGPLv3+Commons Clause license is what's at issue, because taken as a whole, the AGPLv3 includes language that says any added terms are removable. That view has been rejected in court – which accepts Neoj4's right to craft custom terms and to resolve contradictions in those terms – and the Software Freedom Conservancy believes the court erred.
-
Have you ever considered an open-source audit for your organisation? [Ed: Lawyers rarely can code; so they look for some other ways to make money, at the expense of those who do all the actual work]
The “Source code” is the part of software that most computer users don’t ever see; it’s the code computer programmers can manipulate to change how a piece of software—a “program” or “application”—works. Programmers who have access to a computer program’s source code can improve that program by adding features to it or fixing parts that don’t always work correctly. Open-source code is widely used by software development companies to accelerate development and reduced costs. Open-source software is software with source code that is publicly available and anyone can inspect, modify and enhance.
-
Guangzhou IP Court's Top 10 Exemplary Cases Of 2021 - Intellectual Property - China
Case summary: Luo Di developed the source code of an application called VirtualApp (VA) to be hosted on GitHub.com under the third version of the GNU General Public License (GPLV3). The GPL is a series of widely used free software licenses that guarantee end users the four freedoms to run, study, share, and modify the software. Luo Di stopped updating the code on (VA) to be hosted on GitHub.com under the third version of the GNU General Public License (GPLV3). The GPL is a series of widely used free software licenses that guarantee end users the four freedoms to run, study, share, and modify the software. Luo Di stopped updating the code on GitHub.com in December 2017 and assigned the code to plaintiff Luohe which he is a shareholder of for commercial use. Defendant TPOWER developed some paid WeChat-compatible applications using Luo Di's source code hosted on GitHub.com. The court found that TPOWER violated the GPL by abusing the free source sode owned by Luohe and ordered it to pay 500,000 yuan ($79,000) in damages to the plaintiff. The claims against the other three defendants serving TPOWER as payment collectors of its paid applications were dimissed.
-
WordPress.org Removes Russian Pro-War Plugin From Directory
After considerable pushback from the Plugin Review team, WordPress.org has removed a plugin called Zamir, which was created by a Russian developer to display the Z symbol in support of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
The plugin gained attention after Gravity Forms founder and CEO Carl Hancock noticed that it was listed under the “New” list of plugins for WordPress.com customers.
-
Russian devs plan alternative Android app store after Google Play bans paid apps
A group of Russian developers are planning a Google Play alternative for Android users that will give those based in the country access to paid apps and services lost due to sanctions.
Google suspended users' ability to purchase apps and games, make subscription payments and make "any in-app purchases" of digital goods using Google Play in Russia as of 10 March. It asked devs that make apps that offer "critical services" to make them free.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 413 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 9 sec ago
1 hour 30 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
17 hours 28 min ago
1 day 28 min ago
1 day 55 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago