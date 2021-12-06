Otter (game server) 1.0.0 released
Otter is my game server for arbitrary board games. Unlike most online game systems. It does not know (nor does it need to know) the rules of the game you are playing. Instead, it lets you and your friends play with common tabletop/boardgame elements such as hands of cards, boards, and so on. So it’s something like a “tabletop simulator” (but it does not have any 3D, or a physics engine, or anything like that).
There are provided game materials and templates for Penultima, Mao, and card games in general.
Otter also supports uploadable game bundles, which allows users to add support for additional games - and this can be done without programming.
For more information, see the online documentation. There are a longer intro and some screenshots in my 2021 introductory blog post about Otter
