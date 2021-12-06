Speek.Chat - Privacy Focused Messenger built on Tor Network
Looking for a secure instant messaging app? Speek.Chat is a free open-source messenger based on Tor hidden network services.
No server, no metadata, no ID or phone number! With it, users are only identified via public keys. By sharing the key to others, they can send request to add you into contact list and then start chatting.
All messages and files are end-to-end encrypted and routed via the Tor network. No middleman server that could be compromised, taken down or leak user information. You can chat anonymous without exposing your identity (or IP) to anyone.
