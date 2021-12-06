Steps to install and use Dashlane Password Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the Mozilla browser to manage passwords on the internet.

Internet shopping, online banking, and social networks: With the multitude of passwords we use every day, it is often difficult to keep track. Dashlane’s Password Manager is a handy tool to help you manage and better organize your credentials and passwords. The high-security standards of the program should also provide reliable protection against hackers.

Dashlane is one of the popular password managers that is available in both free and premium versions. In the free version, the user can save 50 passwords, auto-fill Form & payment, password share up to 5 accounts, personalized security alerts, password generator, password changer, and two-factor authentication are also available. The free trial of their premium plan is available for 30 days.