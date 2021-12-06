today's leftovers
First Look At Wlroots Wayland: Is It Usable? - Invidious
I've been meaning to try about Sway and Wayland for quite a while and now it's finally happening but was it worth the wait and will I keep using, you'll find out today.
The 4.14.275 stable kernel is out [LWN.net]
The 4.14.275 stable kernel update has been released; it seems to consist mostly of backports of a set of arm64 Spectre mitigations.
How to Import and Export OVA Files in VirtualBox
How To Install Videomass on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Videomass on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Videomass is a cross-platform GUI designed for FFmpeg enthusiasts who need to manage custom profiles to automate conversion/transcoding processes. It offers out-of-the-box output to all possible file formats like MP4, MKV, MOV, etc. Video: MPEG-4, H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, VP9, and audio: AAC, MP3, OPUS, WAV, FLAC or AC-3 and subtitles and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Videomass on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Steam Deck Gets 2 Patches Mainly Focusing on Keyboard Improvements - Boiling Steam
There was a series of upgrades for the Steam Deck in the past 2 days, and instead of reporting them one by one, here’s a combined look at what they actually improved, organized in categories. Note that most of them are focused on improving the typing experience on the Steam Deck, both in the Steam client and in Desktop Mode.
[...]
Having a more usable keyboard is an essential aspect to make the Steam Deck a more versatile device without requiring the connectiong on a physical keyboard or a ssh connection for every little management task in the Desktop mode. Glad to see Valve supporting this kind of use cases as well.
Yoko Redux dreams of Windows, Mac and Linux release | Adventure Gamers
Noir-steeped mysteries are traditionally presented in black and white, but indie developer Missing Sentinel Software has five (and precisely five) other colours in mind for the upcoming Yoko Redux: Dreams of a Blue Planet.
Bluetooth LE audio evaluation kit supports nRF52840 Bluetooth Low Energy SoC
Flex Logix InferX X1M M.2 AI accelerator module is now in production - CNX Software
It took longer than planned but the company has finally announced production availability of the InferX X1M board in M.2 2280 form factor, or about the size of a stick of gum, to fit into power-constrained applications such as robotic vision, industrial, security, and retail analytics.
Basetool is an open-source internal tool framework and no-code platform
Basetool is an open-source framework on which companies build their internal tools on. It is written in the Next.js framework.
today's howtos
Radio for GNOME 42 is here, there and everywhere
Radio for GNOME 42 is the Public Network Radio Software for Accessing Free Audio Broadcasts from the Internet.
Fuzzy search for C++ Reference, Qt documentation and more from shell, Vim or Neovim
I’ve been revamping my Neovim configuration (more on that some other time). I used to have a fuzzy searcher of Qt and C++ docs in Vim which would open the thing I searched for in a web browser or Qt Assistant (or cppman, but that is cppref only). That was tedious for a several reasons I’m not going to go into now, so I decided to use this Neovim configuration revamp to make shell-based documentation nicer.
Top 15 Linux Students’ Productivity Tools & Software
There is no doubt that among operating systems, Linux efficiency is worth citing due to its excellence in performance and secure environment. But, even then, you may lose interest in this operating system and feel distracted. The reason may lie in the absence of some mind-blowing software and productivity tools that you may never have noticed. Therefore, in this article, we, as a team of linear programming help, have presented a vivid description of Linux students’ productivity software and tools that will help you automate your manual tasks, organize and form knowledge, address important issues, etc. Eventually, the tools can change your Linux user experience. So why be late, let’s get started!
