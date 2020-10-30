Both Apple and Meta handed over users' addresses, phone numbers, and IP addresses in mid-2021 after being duped by these emergency requests, according to Bloomberg.

EDRs, as the name suggests, are used by law enforcement agencies to obtain information from phone companies and technology service providers about particular customers, without needing a warrant or subpoena. But they are only to be used in very serious, life-or-death situations.

As infosec journalist Brian Krebs first reported, some miscreants are using stolen police email accounts to send fake EDR requests to companies to obtain netizens' info. There's really no quick way for the service provider to know if the EDR request is legitimate, and once they receive an EDR they are under the gun to turn over the requested customer info.