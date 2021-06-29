today's howtos
Install KeePass Password Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Learn the steps to install open-source KeePass Password Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the APT package manager.
How to Install Wing Python IDE on Ubuntu 20.04
Every good language needs a powerful IDE to help programmers develop their applications correctly. Python is no exception because we have Wing at our disposal. Today you will learn how to install Wing Python IDE on a system like Ubuntu 20.04, but it should also work on any derivative of it.
How To Fix Error 1819 (hy000): Your Password Does Not Satisfy The Current Policy Requirements | Itsubuntu.com
How to Fix “MySQL ERROR 1819 (HY000):” In Linux: your password does not satisfy the current policy requirements
Are you having an error like the “your password does not satisfy the current policy requirements” message then you must be creating a MySQL user with a relatively weak password? You will see this error if you are using a password that does not meet the recommended password policy requirements.
Servers: OpenStack and 'Clown Computing' Hype
