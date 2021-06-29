Servers: OpenStack and 'Clown Computing' Hype
OpenStack Demonstrates Harmony of Stability and Innovation with 25th Release, Yoga
OpenStack Yoga stretches to support DPUs, more storage
OpenStack's 25th release brings the usual crop of new features to the open-source cloud platform, including support for DPUs, better integration with Prometheus and Kubernetes, and a handy un-delete feature for file system shares.
Getting Started with Kubernetes: A Brief History of Cloud Hosting | Mind Matters [Ed: Clown computing hype, as if hosting did not predate the hype wave]
Way back in the early days of the Internet, web applications were hosted on specific server machines. That is, when you wanted to host a web application, you had to purchase a physical machine, install Linux or some other operating system on it, and then pay an Internet Service Provider to put your machine on their network. This process was both time-consuming and expensive, often costing hundreds of dollars a month just to rent the space where you install your own server.
Cisco’s Intersight hybrid cloud supports Kubernetes clusters | Fierce Telecom [Ed: Cisco calling everything clown]
Cisco Systems revamped its Intersight hybrid cloud platform to include the management of Kubernetes clusters and virtual machines (VMs)...
