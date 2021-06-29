Microsoft's attempts to have a 2021 lawsuit's claims regarding anti-competitive practices struck out were this week contested in UK courts.

During the hearing on March 30-31, counsel for ValueLicensing requested Microsoft's applications be dismissed. While the software giant appeared to accept that there were issues around competition law to be tried against its US and Ireland operations, its lawyers reckoned there weren't reasonable grounds for a claim against its UK tentacle.

According to legal website Law360, Microsoft's lawyers said in court that its UK tentacle just marketed the licenses and "nothing else."