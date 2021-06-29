today's leftovers
Activision Blizzard settles federal sexual harassment suit, but its legal woes are just beginning
UK suit over reselling surplus Microsoft licenses rolls on
Microsoft's attempts to have a 2021 lawsuit's claims regarding anti-competitive practices struck out were this week contested in UK courts.
During the hearing on March 30-31, counsel for ValueLicensing requested Microsoft's applications be dismissed. While the software giant appeared to accept that there were issues around competition law to be tried against its US and Ireland operations, its lawyers reckoned there weren't reasonable grounds for a claim against its UK tentacle.
According to legal website Law360, Microsoft's lawyers said in court that its UK tentacle just marketed the licenses and "nothing else."
Beyond POSIX - Adventures in Alternative Networking APIs
Michael Barker surveys some of the alternative APIs available on various platforms, discussing some of the implementation pitfalls. He also looks at the impact of using these APIs.
As Lacros for Chromebooks nears, is it time for more Google Chrome coverage?
Tomorrow will be four years to the day that I started this site. And every day since then I’ve kept coverage to Chrome OS and Chromebooks, along with the occasional bit about Chromebases or Chrome OS tablets. As Google’s effort to unbundle the Chrome browser from the Chrome OS platform nears completion, I think it’s time to include more Google Chrome browser coverage.
Fedora rawhide – fixed bugs 2022/03
