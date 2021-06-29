Apex.AI Leverages ROS for Autonomous Driving
Multiple segments of the automotive industry have embraced open-source software, especially Linux-based code, over the past decade. Here, we focus on an open framework called the robotic operating system (ROS). Apex.AI is leveraging ROS, adding new automotive capabilities.
ROS has been around for more than a decade and is increasingly used by autonomous-vehicle (AV) developers. Apex.AI has greatly improved ROS for automotive applications. With its focus on the automotive industry and software-defined vehicles, the company is gaining support, making it a future player in AV development and a likely acquisition target.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 61 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Servers: OpenStack and 'Clown Computing' Hype
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
5 hours 55 min ago
6 hours 22 min ago
11 hours 41 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
21 hours 24 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago