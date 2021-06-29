Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 3rd of April 2022 07:39:20 AM

Multiple segments of the automotive industry have embraced open-source software, especially Linux-based code, over the past decade. Here, we focus on an open framework called the robotic operating system (ROS). Apex.AI is leveraging ROS, adding new automotive capabilities.

ROS has been around for more than a decade and is increasingly used by autonomous-vehicle (AV) developers. Apex.AI has greatly improved ROS for automotive applications. With its focus on the automotive industry and software-defined vehicles, the company is gaining support, making it a future player in AV development and a likely acquisition target.