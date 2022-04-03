Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Is this the End of the road for elementary OS?

Submitted by arindam1989 on Sunday 3rd of April 2022 07:47:22 AM Filed under
Linux

Cassidy James, the founder of elementary OS, has resigned from his role as per his recent note. Here's our take on this topic with possible future.
Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Apex.AI Leverages ROS for Autonomous Driving

Multiple segments of the automotive industry have embraced open-source software, especially Linux-based code, over the past decade. Here, we focus on an open framework called the robotic operating system (ROS). Apex.AI is leveraging ROS, adding new automotive capabilities. ROS has been around for more than a decade and is increasingly used by autonomous-vehicle (AV) developers. Apex.AI has greatly improved ROS for automotive applications. With its focus on the automotive industry and software-defined vehicles, the company is gaining support, making it a future player in AV development and a likely acquisition target. Read more

Brave 1.37: new sidebar, custom new tab backgrounds and privacy improvements

The makers of the Chromium-based Brave web browser have released Brave 1.37 to the public. The new stable version of Brave adds a new optional sidebar to the browser among other new features. Read more

today's leftovers

Servers: OpenStack and 'Clown Computing' Hype

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6