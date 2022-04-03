Xfce’s Apps Update for March 2022: New Releases of Orange, Xfdashboard, Xfce Terminal

Probably the biggest release in March 2022 for Xfce users was the Orange 4.16, a major release that finally ports the Xfce calendar to GTK3 and also adds a new application icon, as well as numerous bug fixes. With this major release, the GlobalTime and Orage panel plugins have been deprecated and will be removed in a future release as their features will be integrated in existing Xfce components.

Is this the End of the road for elementary OS?

Cassidy James, the founder of elementary OS, has resigned from his role as per his recent note. Here's our take on this topic with possible future.

The open source way with artist Jasmine Becket-Griffith of Strangeling.com

Not to actually paint, but I rely a tremendous amount on open source content for research materials, museum databases for historic painting references, and other channels that have a similar concept driving them. In a way, I see the Strangeling Public Domain Project as an attempt at democratizing fine art and commercial image licensing as a sort of "Open Source Art Project."