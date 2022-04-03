Is this the End of the road for elementary OS?
Cassidy James, the founder of elementary OS, has resigned from his role as per his recent note. Here's our take on this topic with possible future.
Apex.AI Leverages ROS for Autonomous Driving
Multiple segments of the automotive industry have embraced open-source software, especially Linux-based code, over the past decade. Here, we focus on an open framework called the robotic operating system (ROS). Apex.AI is leveraging ROS, adding new automotive capabilities. ROS has been around for more than a decade and is increasingly used by autonomous-vehicle (AV) developers. Apex.AI has greatly improved ROS for automotive applications. With its focus on the automotive industry and software-defined vehicles, the company is gaining support, making it a future player in AV development and a likely acquisition target.
Brave 1.37: new sidebar, custom new tab backgrounds and privacy improvements
The makers of the Chromium-based Brave web browser have released Brave 1.37 to the public. The new stable version of Brave adds a new optional sidebar to the browser among other new features.
today's leftovers
Servers: OpenStack and 'Clown Computing' Hype
