today's howtos
How to Install BoxBilling on Debian 11
How to remote desktop into Ubuntu
Ubuntu is the world’s most popular Linux distribution thanks to its extensive app store and robust hardware support. Whether you use it as your main operating system or you primarily use Windows, being able to remote desktop into Ubuntu from time-to-time is super useful.
Thankfully, Ubuntu has great built-in support for remote desktops, so you can easily use some of the best remote desktop software, specifically the best remote desktop for Linux, to remotely access your Linux computer.
What is SSL? How SSL certificates enable encrypted communication
SSL and its descendent, TLS, are protocols that encrypt internet traffic, making secure internet communication and ecommerce possible.
World Wide Web: Definition, history and facts | Live Science
Before the invention of the World Wide Web (WWW), the earliest internet users were mainly researchers and military personnel. The network was complicated and, although it was possible to share files and messages, the interface was not user-friendly.
In 1993, a researcher at CERN called Tim Berners-Lee started building a layer on top of the internet to make it easier to access, according to the World Wide Web Foundation.
Berners-Lee's idea was to make information available as pages, written in a shared language called Hypertext Markup Language (HTML). This eventually became the World Wide Web, which is the platform used by billions of internet users around the world.
Add WiFi HaLow to Raspberry Pi with ALFA Network AHPI7292S HAT - CNX Software
ALFA Network AHPI7292S is a Raspberry Pi HAT with WiFi HaLow (802.11ah) offering low power connectivity, up to one kilometer line-of-sight range, and that’s mostly useful for security cameras, but it can also be used to extend the range of the network for other purposes.
The Newracom NRC7292 expansion board adds to be few WiFi HaLow hardware we’ve seen in the past year including an M.2 card, a WiFi HaLow development board, and a gateway kit to extend the range of IP cameras.
How to Upgrade to Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS & GNOME 42
Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS, the next in the line of Long Term Releases for Pop!_OS based on Ubuntu LTS releases, is finally here and available for Pop!_OS users to upgrade to. The release has seen the Pop team focus more on building their resources and moving away from Launchpad PPA’s to their repositories with better packaging systems, and hybrid graphics support, and much more. Currently, the Pop!_OS Roadmap lists quite a lot of information regarding the features and what is planned.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to upgrade to Pop!_22.04 LTS based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal. The tutorial can be used for all current Pop!_OS versions, which include 20.04 LTS and minor versions.
Note, Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS is in beta mode at the time of the tutorial; following the developments and contributing if you find any bugs on the Github project page.
How to Install OpenJDK 17 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc.
The tutorial will look at installing the OpenJDK version instead of the default Oracle JDK. The difference between these two is licensing. OpenJDK is an entirely free, open-source Java with a GNU General Public License, and Oracle JDK requires a commercial license under the Oracle Binary Code License Agreement. Other differences are release schedules and other factors that come into play; however, performance is the same.
How to Install Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Plex Media Server is software to store all your digital media content and access it via a client application such as your TV, NVIDIA Shield, Roku, Mobile App, and many more platforms. Plex Media Server organizes your files and content into categories. It’s extremely popular with people storing TV Shows and Movie Libraries, and if your connection is good enough, share it with your friends and family. Over time Plex Media Server has grown much and now supports many platforms.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish by securely importing the GPG key and official Plex repository and some tips on basic sets and creating a reverse proxy with Nginx.
Using a dynamic libvirt inventory with Ansible – Just another Linux geek
How to install the Xanmod kernel | ArcoLinux
