Ruby 3.2.0 Preview 1 Released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 3rd of April 2022 04:32:25 PM
Development

We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 3.2.0-preview1. Ruby 3.2 adds many features and performance improvements.

Nibble Stew: Looking at building some parts of the Unreal engine with Meson

Previously we have lookedbuilding the O3DE and Godot game engines with Meson. To keep with the trend let's now look at building the Unreal engine. Unfortunately, as Unreal is not open source, I can't give out any actual code. The license permits sharing snippets, though, so we're going to have to make do with those. This post is just a very shallow look in the engine. It does not even attempt to be comprehensive, it just has a bunch of things that I noted along the way. You should especially note that I don't make any claims of fitness or quality of the implementation. Any such implications are the result of your own imagination. I used the release branch, which seems to contain UE4. Read more

Claws Mail 4.1 Adds Text Zooming in the Message View, Many Other New Features

Coming almost ten months after the major Claws Mail 4.0 release, which added OAuth2 support for IMAP, POP, and SMTP accounts using custom, user-generated client IDs, the Claws Mail 4.1 release is here to add more improvements to the storage implementation of OAuth2 refresh tokens. Read more

Games: SteamOS 3.0, Steam Deck, and 5 Best Puzzle Games

  • Release: SteamOS 3.0 for PS4 (unofficial) - Wololo.net

    SteamOS 3.0 is a Linux distribution based on Arch Linux, mostly designed to play your Steam games on non PC machines. It is mostly open source with some proprietary components, meaning a port for exploited devices such as a Jailbroken PS4 is a possibility.

  • steam deck cloud gaming - Reviewed

    Valve’s Steam Deck will soon not only be a portable PC and emulator, but also a powerful cloud gaming device, thanks to Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge developers working on getting the two internet browsers compatible with the Deck’s Linux operating system. Some bugs are still getting worked out, so we’ll be adding updates to this article as time goes on—but here’s how you can game in the cloud with the Steam Deck now.

  • 5 Best Puzzle Games for Linux To Sharpen Your Intelligence

    When you are not in a mood to work but still have to be in front of your PC, some stress-releasing games sound amazing. Some of the puzzles games come with soothing and exciting puzzles that you can enjoy in your busy schedule for having a break. Even kids can enjoy such puzzle games to increase their cognitive and thinking power. However, getting an addictive puzzle game for Linux is not particularly an easy task. But we manage to make a list of puzzle games you can flawlessly enjoy on your Linux system.

