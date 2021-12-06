today's howtos
How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 from an Earlier Version - OMG! Ubuntu!
Do you want to upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 from an earlier version? Well, in this post I show you how — and spoiler alert: it’s really not that difficult!
How To Install Apache Subversion on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Subversion on Debian 11 (Bullseye), as well as some extra requirements by Apache
How to Embed a Video in WordPress Blog Posts? [The Ultimate Guide]
Videos can hook the audience instantly, and featuring videos can be a great way for your website to reach more people. This is why we have come up with the ultimate guide to how to embed a video in WordPress blog posts.
How to Write an ISO Image File to USB Flash With Etcher
If you need to install an operating system from USB or flash storage, you first need to copy the ISO image file to the media.
But simply copying the old-fashioned way isn’t enough. You need the ISO file to be bootable, and for that, you need dedicated ISO file writing software.
While operating systems have the feature built in, it is difficult to use. That’s where Etcher from Balena comes in. This guide will show you how to write an ISO file to USB with Etcher, whatever operating system you use.
[...]
Developed by Balena, Etcher is available free for macOS, Windows (installed and portable), and Linux (32-bit and 64-bit AppImage).
How to Delete a File on Linux - Linux Stans
Learn how to delete a file in Linux with examples. Beginner-friendly, step-by-step, easy instructions showing you how to delete files on Linux.
How to Install MusicBrainz Picard on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
MusicBrainz Picard is an open-source software application for identifying, tagging, and organizing digital audio recordings. Developed by the Metabrainz Foundation with backing from record companies like Sony Music Entertainment Japan Inc., it was created as part of a project called “MusicKB,” which aimed to build tools that would help people discover new music more easily through data analysis.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of MusicBrainz on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a recommended Launchpad PPA repository with optional stable or daily builds choose from to provide the most up-to-date version using the command line terminal.
How to Install Videomass on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Videomass is a tool designed to make it easy and fast for you, the user. The program’s interface allows users of all skill levels (even those with no experience)to quickly navigate various features found in most modern-day video editing programs like Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere Elements without any hassle whatsoever!
Users can easily modify conversion profiles with Videomass to automate processes like transcoding or subtitles editing. The interface is designed for those who use custom FFmpeg settings and offers output files in different formats, such as MP4/H264 video containers; MKV container that supports Blu-ray discs’ playback capabilities – all this without losing quality.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of Videomass on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a recommended Launchpad PPA repository to provide the most up-to-date version using the command line terminal.
How to Install Tasksel on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
With Tasksel, you can use a simple interface to configure your system for any task. This program is used during installation, but users also have access at any time through the Ubuntu package managers like Sudo or APT-GET. You might think that there are few differences between tasks available in this menu versus meta-packages since they both provide similar capabilities. However, some tasks will only work if installed with specific desktop environments (such as GNOME), while others depend on software installations outside of Canonical’s control.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Tasksel on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal and bring up the task manager.
Nibble Stew: Looking at building some parts of the Unreal engine with Meson
Previously we have lookedbuilding the O3DE and Godot game engines with Meson. To keep with the trend let's now look at building the Unreal engine. Unfortunately, as Unreal is not open source, I can't give out any actual code. The license permits sharing snippets, though, so we're going to have to make do with those. This post is just a very shallow look in the engine. It does not even attempt to be comprehensive, it just has a bunch of things that I noted along the way. You should especially note that I don't make any claims of fitness or quality of the implementation. Any such implications are the result of your own imagination. I used the release branch, which seems to contain UE4.
Ruby 3.2.0 Preview 1 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 3.2.0-preview1. Ruby 3.2 adds many features and performance improvements.
Claws Mail 4.1 Adds Text Zooming in the Message View, Many Other New Features
Coming almost ten months after the major Claws Mail 4.0 release, which added OAuth2 support for IMAP, POP, and SMTP accounts using custom, user-generated client IDs, the Claws Mail 4.1 release is here to add more improvements to the storage implementation of OAuth2 refresh tokens.
Games: SteamOS 3.0, Steam Deck, and 5 Best Puzzle Games
