today's leftovers
-
Postgres London 2022
The face-to-face event of the year, Postgres London 2022 gives community members the opportunity to get together in-person in Central London to share ideas and learn more about the world’s most advanced open-source database.
-
Zulip, Leading Open-Source Team Collaboration Tool Releases Server 5.0 - EIN Presswire
Zulip today announced the release of Zulip Server 5.0, a major update that marks a release of the Zulip server and web applications.
-
Libreoffice 7.3.2, Ungoogled-Chromium 100 | Alien Pastures
The latest update for LibreOffice Community Edition, version 7.3.2 was released last week, fixing over 80 bugs (see changelogs for RC1 and RC2).
My repository now contains a new set of libreoffice-7.3.2 packages for Slackware 15.0 and -current.
-
192: Fedora 36, Ubuntu 22.04, Deepin, Rolling Rhino Remix, Parrot OS and more Linux news!
On this episode of This Week in Linux: Fedora Linux 36 Beta, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Beta, Rolling Rhino Remix (Ubuntu Derivative), Google Chrome 100, Lutris 0.5.10, Parrot OS 5.0, openSUSE’s New D-Installer, GParted 1.4, Deepin 20.5, Linux Support for Wacom Pens & Tablets, Drawing 1.0 and KNotch of KDE Plasma. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
The FTC says Intuit’s TurboTax free tax filing claim is deceptive
The Federal Trade Commission accused Intuit of deceiving customers with misleading claims about free tax preparation services through TurboTax.
The agency asked the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to order Intuit to stop “disseminating the deceptive claim that consumers can file their taxes for free using TurboTax when in truth” many consumers end up being charged a fee for the service.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 351 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Nibble Stew: Looking at building some parts of the Unreal engine with Meson
Previously we have lookedbuilding the O3DE and Godot game engines with Meson. To keep with the trend let's now look at building the Unreal engine. Unfortunately, as Unreal is not open source, I can't give out any actual code. The license permits sharing snippets, though, so we're going to have to make do with those. This post is just a very shallow look in the engine. It does not even attempt to be comprehensive, it just has a bunch of things that I noted along the way. You should especially note that I don't make any claims of fitness or quality of the implementation. Any such implications are the result of your own imagination. I used the release branch, which seems to contain UE4.
Ruby 3.2.0 Preview 1 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 3.2.0-preview1. Ruby 3.2 adds many features and performance improvements.
Claws Mail 4.1 Adds Text Zooming in the Message View, Many Other New Features
Coming almost ten months after the major Claws Mail 4.0 release, which added OAuth2 support for IMAP, POP, and SMTP accounts using custom, user-generated client IDs, the Claws Mail 4.1 release is here to add more improvements to the storage implementation of OAuth2 refresh tokens.
Games: SteamOS 3.0, Steam Deck, and 5 Best Puzzle Games
Recent comments
3 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 25 min ago
15 hours 52 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago
21 hours 41 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago