Plans for GNOME 43 and Beyond
The arrival of libadwaita allows us to do a few new things with the GNOME platform, since we have a platform library to help developers implement new platform features and implement them properly. For example, libadwaita gave us the opportunity to implement a global dark style preference with machinery that allows developers to choose whether they support it and easily adjust their app’s styling when it’s enabled. Alexander Mikhaylenko spent a long time reworking Adwaita so that it works with recoloring, and I want to take full advantage of that with the next two features: global accent colors and a recoloring API.
Libadwaita makes it simple to implement a much-wanted personalization feature: customizable accent colors. Global accent colors will be opt-in for app developers. For the backend I want accent colors to be desktop- and platform-agnostic like the new dark style preference. I plan to submit a proposal for this to xdg-desktop-portal in the near future. In GNOME it’d probably be best to show only a few QA-tested accents in the UI, but libadwaita would support arbitrary colors so that apps from KDE, GNOME, elementary OS, and more all use the same colors if they support the preference.
Developers using the recoloring API will be able to programmatically change colors in their apps and have dependent colors update automatically. They’ll be able to easily create presets which can be used, for example, to recolor the window based on a text view’s color scheme. Technically this is already possible with CSS in libadwaita 1.0, but the API will make it simpler. Instead of having to consider every single color, they’ll only need to set a few and libadwaita will handle the rest properly. The heuristics used here will also be used to ensure that accent colors have proper contrast against an app’s background.
