Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux 5.18 Kernel Release Candidate

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 5.17 and the merge window for Linux kernel 5.18, the next major kernel series, is now officially closed with the launch of the first Release Candidate (RC). Linux kernel 5.18 is shaping up to be a normal release with a normal amount of changes and new features. Nothing fancy, and nothing that stands out. It looks like there’s a little bit of everything for everyone.

Debian vs Ubuntu (2022 Comparison): 101 Guide to Choose Your Distro

These two are the most dominant distros out there in the market. Roughly there are 290 Linux distro variations out of which 131 are driven out from Debian and 58 directly from the code. Pretty interesting, right? Both have quite a few things in common and Ubuntu is developed based on other testing snapshot releases. Though there are some differences as well. We have all heard very good things about both of these. However, today I have compared 14 features in this Debian vs Ubuntu comparison article. This is aimed at people asking themselves questions such as: Why should I choose one over the other? Is there a performance difference between these?

Manjaro Vs. Ubuntu (Latest) - Which is the best Linux Version?

If you are the kind of user who is associated with computer technology 24/7 and spend most of your time in the open-source arena then you may have worked with popular Linux distributions. Some of these are Red Hat, CentOS, Debian, Mint and Arch. Today we are comparing Manjaro Vs. Ubuntu for you. In spite of Linux having more than 600 distros available today; we believe that there is that one for which everyone has a soft spot. This could be due to its performance, stability, availability of software, or a certain feature that is not available in other distributions. In this we have put our focus on two distributions; the first one is Ubuntu which is quite popular with a release back in 2004, and the other is Manjaro which is a smaller yet emerging distribution with a release back in 2011. Let us compare these two across a few areas and provide a brief review.