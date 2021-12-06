Language Selection

Sunday 3rd of April 2022 10:44:21 PM
HowTos

  • How to switch the language interface of ONLYOFFICE on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to switch the language interface of ONLYOFFICE on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to install and set up ChartMuseum in Linux

    ChartMuseum is an open-source Helm Chart Repository server written in Go (Golang), with support for cloud storage backends, including Google Cloud Storage, Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, Alibaba Cloud OSS Storage and Openstack Object Storage.

  • How To Install Micro Text Editor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Micro Text Editor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Micro is a free and open-source terminal-based text editor that strives to be simple and intuitive to use while simultaneously taking advantage of the latest terminal functionalities. At the same time, it seeks to take advantage of the full capabilities of modern terminals. As its name already indicates, Micro is intended to be something like a nano editor successor for its ease of installation and use.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Micro Text Editor on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Upgrade GIT on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa comes shipped with GIT in their principal repository; however, with Ubuntu 20.04 being an LTS system, the software packages are designed to be stable and do not typically have to include new releases with upgraded features that could break stability. Ubuntu will only ship security updates for the current LTS version of Git.

    Sometimes, the issue with LTS systems is that software packages fall far behind with non-security bugs occurring. Luckily with Ubuntu, we can add custom PPA’s from developers of such trustworthy software and typically are the ones to address security issues in the first place. Hence, in the case of Git, the chances of your system being vulnerable are very slim, considering the benefits of updating for new features improvements to non-security-related issues and bugs.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to upgrade to the latest GIT on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa using the GIT PPA from Launchpad using the command line terminal.

Manjaro Vs. Ubuntu (Latest) - Which is the best Linux Version?

If you are the kind of user who is associated with computer technology 24/7 and spend most of your time in the open-source arena then you may have worked with popular Linux distributions. Some of these are Red Hat, CentOS, Debian, Mint and Arch. Today we are comparing Manjaro Vs. Ubuntu for you. In spite of Linux having more than 600 distros available today; we believe that there is that one for which everyone has a soft spot. This could be due to its performance, stability, availability of software, or a certain feature that is not available in other distributions. In this we have put our focus on two distributions; the first one is Ubuntu which is quite popular with a release back in 2004, and the other is Manjaro which is a smaller yet emerging distribution with a release back in 2011. Let us compare these two across a few areas and provide a brief review. Read more

Tiki Trackers is a low- no-code features over Tiki CMS.

Tiki is a free, open-source groupware that combines wiki and CMS features. It is a modular system that allows developers to build a custom systems over it. It comes with a rich admin user-interface, attachment manager, image browser, user manager, and more. Read more

The 6 Best Linux-based OS for Android Smartphones

If you are tired of Android and are looking for an alternative operating system for your smartphone then Linux is the best choice but which one to install in today’s era of hundreds of versions. Well, don’t worry as we have compiled your list of the 6 best Linux distros for Android. This would be the same as you making your Windows PC look like Linux while keeping all the GUI features. Read more

Plans for GNOME 43 and Beyond

The arrival of libadwaita allows us to do a few new things with the GNOME platform, since we have a platform library to help developers implement new platform features and implement them properly. For example, libadwaita gave us the opportunity to implement a global dark style preference with machinery that allows developers to choose whether they support it and easily adjust their app’s styling when it’s enabled. Alexander Mikhaylenko spent a long time reworking Adwaita so that it works with recoloring, and I want to take full advantage of that with the next two features: global accent colors and a recoloring API. Libadwaita makes it simple to implement a much-wanted personalization feature: customizable accent colors. Global accent colors will be opt-in for app developers. For the backend I want accent colors to be desktop- and platform-agnostic like the new dark style preference. I plan to submit a proposal for this to xdg-desktop-portal in the near future. In GNOME it’d probably be best to show only a few QA-tested accents in the UI, but libadwaita would support arbitrary colors so that apps from KDE, GNOME, elementary OS, and more all use the same colors if they support the preference. Developers using the recoloring API will be able to programmatically change colors in their apps and have dependent colors update automatically. They’ll be able to easily create presets which can be used, for example, to recolor the window based on a text view’s color scheme. Technically this is already possible with CSS in libadwaita 1.0, but the API will make it simpler. Instead of having to consider every single color, they’ll only need to set a few and libadwaita will handle the rest properly. The heuristics used here will also be used to ensure that accent colors have proper contrast against an app’s background. Read more

