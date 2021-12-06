today's howtos
How to switch the language interface of ONLYOFFICE on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to switch the language interface of ONLYOFFICE on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install and set up ChartMuseum in Linux
ChartMuseum is an open-source Helm Chart Repository server written in Go (Golang), with support for cloud storage backends, including Google Cloud Storage, Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, Alibaba Cloud OSS Storage and Openstack Object Storage.
How To Install Micro Text Editor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Micro Text Editor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Micro is a free and open-source terminal-based text editor that strives to be simple and intuitive to use while simultaneously taking advantage of the latest terminal functionalities. At the same time, it seeks to take advantage of the full capabilities of modern terminals. As its name already indicates, Micro is intended to be something like a nano editor successor for its ease of installation and use.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Micro Text Editor on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Upgrade GIT on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa comes shipped with GIT in their principal repository; however, with Ubuntu 20.04 being an LTS system, the software packages are designed to be stable and do not typically have to include new releases with upgraded features that could break stability. Ubuntu will only ship security updates for the current LTS version of Git.
Sometimes, the issue with LTS systems is that software packages fall far behind with non-security bugs occurring. Luckily with Ubuntu, we can add custom PPA’s from developers of such trustworthy software and typically are the ones to address security issues in the first place. Hence, in the case of Git, the chances of your system being vulnerable are very slim, considering the benefits of updating for new features improvements to non-security-related issues and bugs.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to upgrade to the latest GIT on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa using the GIT PPA from Launchpad using the command line terminal.
