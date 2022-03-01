today's leftovers
Go 1.18 debug/buildinfo features
Hello and welcome to another blog article. Today, I would like to discuss one feature of Go 1.18, that I am interested in. No, this will not be another article about generics. The feature I would like to write about is something that might be under the radar for most people, but it still might be useful.
If you ever wrote a CLI app in Go you are very familiar with injecting information during the build process into global variables.
CentOS 7 vs CentOS 8 - Which is a better choice for you? - DekiSoft
The new release of CentOS is here and has brought in man changes many users have questioned about. I know many of you are considering an upgrade, but why? This CentOS 7 vs CentOS 8 comparison goes over points such as performance, updates and stability so you can choose the best.
As Red Hat Enterprise Linus (RHEL) is the upstream for this, it follows the same lifestyle that this dictates. All this means that its version 6 has reached the end of life (EOL) by the end of 2020 and version 7 by the end of 2024. RHEL’s 20-year life cycle makes version 8, which was released back in 2019, the current release till the year 2029. That is a lot of years. However, the newer released will be called “Stream” and it seems like it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.
Dreams in the Witch House to become reality on Windows and Linux
Moving away from home to go to school is tough at the best of times. You’ve got to find new friends, a place to live, and if you’re Walter Gilman, protagonist of Atom Brain Games’ upcoming genre-bending hybrid Dreams in the Witch House, a way to stop the apocalypse by the end of the semester.
Set in Arkham, Massachusetts during the late 1920s, Dreams in the Witch House takes inspiration from the H.P. Lovecraft short story of the same name. Promising young student Walter Gilman has just moved to Arkham to attend Miskatonic University, renting a room at the Dombrowski’s boarding house, which is rife with rumors of supernatural occurrences. At first Gilman takes little interest in the stories, until he begins having strange dreams. Before long he discovers “a hideous scheme is underway,” and now he has only two months to “start preparing for the dreaded May-Eve.”
Release: PopOS 21.10 for PS4 (with CyberPunk 2077 gameplay), Fedora 35 for PS4, + how to make your own PS4 Linux Distro - Wololo.net
PS4 Scene member Noob404 has released a PS4 port of Pop! OS, an Ubuntu based Linux distro. He also released a video showcasing the OS, as well as a bit of performance testing, with gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 through the Linux distribution.
Backup your Android and iPhone photos and videos with Immich
Immich is a free, open-source self-hosted solution that helps you backup and upload your photos and videos to your own server.
Immich is written with Next.js framework, and uses TensorFlow, and PostgreSQL, Redis, over Nginx server.
Linux Weekly Roundup #176
Welcome to this week's Linux Weekly Roundup.
We had a full week in the world of Linux releases with Fedora 36 Beta, Deepin 20.5, Nitrux 20220402, Arch 2022.04.01 and Ubuntu 22.04 Beta releases.
