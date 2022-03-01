Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 4th of April 2022 06:41:46 AM Filed under
Misc

  • Go 1.18 debug/buildinfo features

    Hello and welcome to another blog article. Today, I would like to discuss one feature of Go 1.18, that I am interested in. No, this will not be another article about generics. The feature I would like to write about is something that might be under the radar for most people, but it still might be useful.

    If you ever wrote a CLI app in Go you are very familiar with injecting information during the build process into global variables.

  • CentOS 7 vs CentOS 8 - Which is a better choice for you? - DekiSoft

    The new release of CentOS is here and has brought in man changes many users have questioned about. I know many of you are considering an upgrade, but why? This CentOS 7 vs CentOS 8 comparison goes over points such as performance, updates and stability so you can choose the best.

    As Red Hat Enterprise Linus (RHEL) is the upstream for this, it follows the same lifestyle that this dictates. All this means that its version 6 has reached the end of life (EOL) by the end of 2020 and version 7 by the end of 2024. RHEL’s 20-year life cycle makes version 8, which was released back in 2019, the current release till the year 2029. That is a lot of years. However, the newer released will be called “Stream” and it seems like it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

  • Dreams in the Witch House to become reality on Windows and Linux

    Moving away from home to go to school is tough at the best of times. You’ve got to find new friends, a place to live, and if you’re Walter Gilman, protagonist of Atom Brain Games’ upcoming genre-bending hybrid Dreams in the Witch House, a way to stop the apocalypse by the end of the semester.

    Set in Arkham, Massachusetts during the late 1920s, Dreams in the Witch House takes inspiration from the H.P. Lovecraft short story of the same name. Promising young student Walter Gilman has just moved to Arkham to attend Miskatonic University, renting a room at the Dombrowski’s boarding house, which is rife with rumors of supernatural occurrences. At first Gilman takes little interest in the stories, until he begins having strange dreams. Before long he discovers “a hideous scheme is underway,” and now he has only two months to “start preparing for the dreaded May-Eve.”

  • Release: PopOS 21.10 for PS4 (with CyberPunk 2077 gameplay), Fedora 35 for PS4, + how to make your own PS4 Linux Distro - Wololo.net

    PS4 Scene member Noob404 has released a PS4 port of Pop! OS, an Ubuntu based Linux distro. He also released a video showcasing the OS, as well as a bit of performance testing, with gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 through the Linux distribution.

  • Backup your Android and iPhone photos and videos with Immich

    Immich is a free, open-source self-hosted solution that helps you backup and upload your photos and videos to your own server.

    Immich is written with Next.js framework, and uses TensorFlow, and PostgreSQL, Redis, over Nginx server.

  • Linux Weekly Roundup #176

    Welcome to this week's Linux Weekly Roundup.

    We had a full week in the world of Linux releases with Fedora 36 Beta, Deepin 20.5, Nitrux 20220402, Arch 2022.04.01 and Ubuntu 22.04 Beta releases.

»

More in Tux Machines

The F(x)tec Pro1-X takes a step closer to shipping but it may miss its April 2022 target date

F(x)tec is gradually gearing to mass-produce the Pro1-X, a smartphone that it and XDA Developers hoped to ship in March 2021. As we discussed last February, F(x)tec delayed Pro1-X shipments by six months to August, which has since slipped to April 2022. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that F(x)tec will hit its revised deadline, either. Instead, trial assembly of the Pro1-X has started in Shenzhen. While the company is light on details, it has shared two videos showing the Pro1-X being manufactured. Apparently, the F(x)tec team have spent the rest of this week ‘continuously monitoring the production process’ to determine any problems before the company begins mass production. F(x)tec has not stated from when it would mass-produce the Pro1-X, though. Presumably, it will only do so if its trial assembly period is successful. Meanwhile, F(x)tec has certified the Pro1-X with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US. Unsurprisingly, the FCC’s documents do not provide any new details about the Pro1-X. However, they are another step in the right direction for F(x)tec and the Pro1-X, its massive delays notwithstanding. To recap, the F(x)tec still relies on the Snapdragon 662, plus up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Arguably, the smartphone’s biggest feature is its slide-out keyboard, which will be compatible with Android and Ubuntu Touch. F(x)tec will also sell replacement batteries and displays, unlike most Android OEMs. Read more

Linux Kernel 5.18 RC1 Unveils AMD, Intel Updates and Tesla's FSD SoC Support!

Linux Kernel 5.18 RC1 released with processor, storage and Tesla's FSD Chip support Read more

Review: MassOS 2022.03 and Neptune 7.0

For being such a young project, MassOS impressed me in a number of ways. The developer really understands the benefit of documentation. The steps for downloading, installing, and updating the system are all documented in detail, often with screenshots. The documentation is well organized and pleasantly to the point. In other words, we're told how to do things and spared the developer's philosophical views and marketing pitch. MassOS is super fast, I'm not sure I've ever encountered a distribution running Xfce which performed this well. The distribution has managed to disable or avoid installing almost everything it doesn't need while including the basics most people will want. For me, at least, I was able to accomplish most tasks with the software included and a couple of Flatpaks. I suspect, were I to use MassOS longer, I'd eventually run into trouble when it came time to install more obscure development tools and command line items, but I could probably work around that by using a third-party package manager such as Nix. Finally, I really like the dark, fairly minimal interface. I like Xfce as it walks a nice line between capable and customizable. I like its balance of performance and features. I like that MassOS includes a dark theme which seems consistent across the included utilities. The desktop felt almost immediately comfortable for me - a few conveniences were presented and then it got out of my way. There are just two drawbacks I see to MassOS after a day of use. One is that it has a text installer. Which, for me, isn't really a problem, but it gives the distribution a legacy vibe that could scare off some people. Shifting to another installer, such as Calamares, would probably attract more users. The second drawback is the lack of a built-in package manager. We may not need one for acquiring desktop software, but it would be nice to have a way to install small security updates. Getting the user to download and execute a script isn't an ideal way to provide new versions of software. At the minimum, I think the shell script for performing updates should be included by default. However, this lack of package manager aside, MassOS is surprisingly mature for a young project. It's fast, it seemed to be stable, it worked well with my hardware, and it's practically documented. I really hope the developer keeps working on this as, with a few small changes, I'd feel very much at home with this distribution. Read more

Gentoo MIPS stages are back!

After a long break, we finally have up-to-date Gentoo stages for the MIPS architecture available for download again! The weekly builds cover at the moment for 32-bit mips2 and mips32, for 64-bit mips3 and mips64 in o32, n32, and n64 ABI - and all that for both big and little endian. Should be good as a start for just about every hardware out there. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6