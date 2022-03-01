Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 4th of April 2022 09:34:25 AM
Hardware
HowTos

  • How to Install Pythonic Tool for Trading and Automation on Raspberry Pi

    Raspberry Pi is a great source of learning for all the users out there who wish to utilize this device for various purposes. The device will become a great asset for your cryptocurrency trading as it includes Python language which is an excellent choice for automated trading because of its low compilation time as compared to C and C++.

    On Raspberry Pi, there is a dedicated platform called Pythonic where you can perform trading with ease. It includes an excellent Graphic User Interface (GUI) that lets you convert your Raspberry Pi device into a cryptographic trading bot. The purpose of installing it on Raspberry Pi is to reduce the power consumption as this tool runs constantly on your browser.

    In this article, you will learn how to install Pythonic on a Raspberry Pi device with proper instructions.

  • How to Launch Any Program at the Startup of Raspberry Pi

    We want to display some message on the startup of the Raspberry Pi but are we thinking about whether it is possible or not? Then yes it is possible and in this article, we will learn the method of displaying the message or we can launch any other program on the startup of the Raspberry Pi. For this purpose, we will make some changes to the systemd file, and then after these changes, it launches our customized program on the startup of the Raspberry Pi.

  • Popular Programming Languages That You Can Learn with Raspberry Pi

    The Raspberry Pi is a great learning platform for all techs who wish to learn and code in multiple programming languages. You can learn different languages, which won’t be hard for you unless you practice them. The Raspberry Pi platform provides you with the opportunity to make the best out of these programming languages so that it helps you get your various projects done with ease.

    This tutorial will enlist some popular programming languages that you can learn with the Raspberry Pi device to conquer the programming world.

  • What is Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

    The Raspberry Pi device is full of surprises and wonders and no doubt that this device will be an amazing tool to develop different projects. Every 2-3 years, different versions of devices and modules are released to catch people’s interest. They offer superior features and provide people with the ease to carry out various computational tasks. The Raspberry Pi compute module 4 is another recent addition to the Raspberry Pi family, which can effortlessly replace your hardware design onto the carrier board.

    If you don’t know about the Raspberry Pi compute module 4, you should read out this article where you will learn about the module.

  • What Programming Language Does Raspberry Pi Use?

    Raspberry Pi device is a tiny circuit board which is performing many wonders with each coming day. From turning your room lights on and off to controlling your everyday task with ease, the device has become your daily life partner. But how do all these things happen with that much ease? How can someone manage to control all those things? Well, computers do need some commands to perform a specific task and for that various programming languages are used. If you are unaware which programming language makes things happen on Raspberry Pi, you should follow this article which will tell you about the language which Raspberry Pi uses to perform all its tasks with ease.

  • How to Restart or Reboot the Raspberry Pi Device Remotely

    The raspberry pi is a single-board type computer used to host different operating systems and to configure different electronic projects. The Raspberry Pi device can be accessed from any other computer and even a smartphone, moreover, various operations can easily be performed by connecting with Raspberry Pi remotely.

    In this write-up, we will learn different methods to restart the Raspberry Pi remotely or by sitting far apart from the device’s hardware.

  • Which Raspberry Pi Device is Best for Me?

    Raspberry Pi is a small computer board that contains RAM, a processor, and can connect other peripheral devices of a computer like a USB, keyboard, mouse, and headphones to this small computer board. Raspberry was initially launched for teaching basic computer concepts in schools but later on, it is used in advanced projects like robotics and in weather monitoring.
    In this write-up, we will discuss all the basic models of Raspberry Pi and then decide which one is best for us.

  • How to Interface Seven-segment Display with Raspberry Pi 4

    The seven-segment display is a combination of seven illuminating segments which are arranged in such an order that the numeric and alphabets can be displayed on it. The seven-segment display is used in many electronic devices like digital clocks, different types of displays, and digital electronic meters. The seven-segment display can be interfaced with the Raspberry Pi 4.

    In this write-up, we will learn the method to interface the seven-segment display with the Raspberry Pi 4 and also will explore its Python code in detail.

The F(x)tec Pro1-X takes a step closer to shipping but it may miss its April 2022 target date

F(x)tec is gradually gearing to mass-produce the Pro1-X, a smartphone that it and XDA Developers hoped to ship in March 2021. As we discussed last February, F(x)tec delayed Pro1-X shipments by six months to August, which has since slipped to April 2022. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that F(x)tec will hit its revised deadline, either. Instead, trial assembly of the Pro1-X has started in Shenzhen. While the company is light on details, it has shared two videos showing the Pro1-X being manufactured. Apparently, the F(x)tec team have spent the rest of this week ‘continuously monitoring the production process’ to determine any problems before the company begins mass production. F(x)tec has not stated from when it would mass-produce the Pro1-X, though. Presumably, it will only do so if its trial assembly period is successful. Meanwhile, F(x)tec has certified the Pro1-X with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US. Unsurprisingly, the FCC’s documents do not provide any new details about the Pro1-X. However, they are another step in the right direction for F(x)tec and the Pro1-X, its massive delays notwithstanding. To recap, the F(x)tec still relies on the Snapdragon 662, plus up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Arguably, the smartphone’s biggest feature is its slide-out keyboard, which will be compatible with Android and Ubuntu Touch. F(x)tec will also sell replacement batteries and displays, unlike most Android OEMs. Read more

Linux Kernel 5.18 RC1 Unveils AMD, Intel Updates and Tesla's FSD SoC Support!

Linux Kernel 5.18 RC1 released with processor, storage and Tesla's FSD Chip support Read more

Review: MassOS 2022.03 and Neptune 7.0

For being such a young project, MassOS impressed me in a number of ways. The developer really understands the benefit of documentation. The steps for downloading, installing, and updating the system are all documented in detail, often with screenshots. The documentation is well organized and pleasantly to the point. In other words, we're told how to do things and spared the developer's philosophical views and marketing pitch. MassOS is super fast, I'm not sure I've ever encountered a distribution running Xfce which performed this well. The distribution has managed to disable or avoid installing almost everything it doesn't need while including the basics most people will want. For me, at least, I was able to accomplish most tasks with the software included and a couple of Flatpaks. I suspect, were I to use MassOS longer, I'd eventually run into trouble when it came time to install more obscure development tools and command line items, but I could probably work around that by using a third-party package manager such as Nix. Finally, I really like the dark, fairly minimal interface. I like Xfce as it walks a nice line between capable and customizable. I like its balance of performance and features. I like that MassOS includes a dark theme which seems consistent across the included utilities. The desktop felt almost immediately comfortable for me - a few conveniences were presented and then it got out of my way. There are just two drawbacks I see to MassOS after a day of use. One is that it has a text installer. Which, for me, isn't really a problem, but it gives the distribution a legacy vibe that could scare off some people. Shifting to another installer, such as Calamares, would probably attract more users. The second drawback is the lack of a built-in package manager. We may not need one for acquiring desktop software, but it would be nice to have a way to install small security updates. Getting the user to download and execute a script isn't an ideal way to provide new versions of software. At the minimum, I think the shell script for performing updates should be included by default. However, this lack of package manager aside, MassOS is surprisingly mature for a young project. It's fast, it seemed to be stable, it worked well with my hardware, and it's practically documented. I really hope the developer keeps working on this as, with a few small changes, I'd feel very much at home with this distribution. Read more

Gentoo MIPS stages are back!

After a long break, we finally have up-to-date Gentoo stages for the MIPS architecture available for download again! The weekly builds cover at the moment for 32-bit mips2 and mips32, for 64-bit mips3 and mips64 in o32, n32, and n64 ABI - and all that for both big and little endian. Should be good as a start for just about every hardware out there. Read more

