New Raspberry Pi Articles From Linux Hint
How to Install Pythonic Tool for Trading and Automation on Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi is a great source of learning for all the users out there who wish to utilize this device for various purposes. The device will become a great asset for your cryptocurrency trading as it includes Python language which is an excellent choice for automated trading because of its low compilation time as compared to C and C++.
On Raspberry Pi, there is a dedicated platform called Pythonic where you can perform trading with ease. It includes an excellent Graphic User Interface (GUI) that lets you convert your Raspberry Pi device into a cryptographic trading bot. The purpose of installing it on Raspberry Pi is to reduce the power consumption as this tool runs constantly on your browser.
In this article, you will learn how to install Pythonic on a Raspberry Pi device with proper instructions.
How to Launch Any Program at the Startup of Raspberry Pi
We want to display some message on the startup of the Raspberry Pi but are we thinking about whether it is possible or not? Then yes it is possible and in this article, we will learn the method of displaying the message or we can launch any other program on the startup of the Raspberry Pi. For this purpose, we will make some changes to the systemd file, and then after these changes, it launches our customized program on the startup of the Raspberry Pi.
Popular Programming Languages That You Can Learn with Raspberry Pi
The Raspberry Pi is a great learning platform for all techs who wish to learn and code in multiple programming languages. You can learn different languages, which won’t be hard for you unless you practice them. The Raspberry Pi platform provides you with the opportunity to make the best out of these programming languages so that it helps you get your various projects done with ease.
This tutorial will enlist some popular programming languages that you can learn with the Raspberry Pi device to conquer the programming world.
What is Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4
The Raspberry Pi device is full of surprises and wonders and no doubt that this device will be an amazing tool to develop different projects. Every 2-3 years, different versions of devices and modules are released to catch people’s interest. They offer superior features and provide people with the ease to carry out various computational tasks. The Raspberry Pi compute module 4 is another recent addition to the Raspberry Pi family, which can effortlessly replace your hardware design onto the carrier board.
If you don’t know about the Raspberry Pi compute module 4, you should read out this article where you will learn about the module.
What Programming Language Does Raspberry Pi Use?
Raspberry Pi device is a tiny circuit board which is performing many wonders with each coming day. From turning your room lights on and off to controlling your everyday task with ease, the device has become your daily life partner. But how do all these things happen with that much ease? How can someone manage to control all those things? Well, computers do need some commands to perform a specific task and for that various programming languages are used. If you are unaware which programming language makes things happen on Raspberry Pi, you should follow this article which will tell you about the language which Raspberry Pi uses to perform all its tasks with ease.
How to Restart or Reboot the Raspberry Pi Device Remotely
The raspberry pi is a single-board type computer used to host different operating systems and to configure different electronic projects. The Raspberry Pi device can be accessed from any other computer and even a smartphone, moreover, various operations can easily be performed by connecting with Raspberry Pi remotely.
In this write-up, we will learn different methods to restart the Raspberry Pi remotely or by sitting far apart from the device’s hardware.
Which Raspberry Pi Device is Best for Me?
Raspberry Pi is a small computer board that contains RAM, a processor, and can connect other peripheral devices of a computer like a USB, keyboard, mouse, and headphones to this small computer board. Raspberry was initially launched for teaching basic computer concepts in schools but later on, it is used in advanced projects like robotics and in weather monitoring.
In this write-up, we will discuss all the basic models of Raspberry Pi and then decide which one is best for us.
How to Interface Seven-segment Display with Raspberry Pi 4
The seven-segment display is a combination of seven illuminating segments which are arranged in such an order that the numeric and alphabets can be displayed on it. The seven-segment display is used in many electronic devices like digital clocks, different types of displays, and digital electronic meters. The seven-segment display can be interfaced with the Raspberry Pi 4.
In this write-up, we will learn the method to interface the seven-segment display with the Raspberry Pi 4 and also will explore its Python code in detail.
