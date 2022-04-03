This week we were busy test driving the beta releases of the upcoming Fedora Linux 36 and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS distributions, but we also got lots of new updates, starting with GParted 1.4, LibreOffice 7.3.2, Lutris 0.5.10, Claws Mail 4.1, and Shotcut 22.03.10, and continuing with KDE Plasma 5.24.4, Porteus Kiosk 5.4, Deepin 20.5, Finnix 124, and Nitrux 2.1. On top of that, I take a look at the latest Xfce app releases in March 2022 and notify Ubuntu users about a new Linux kernel security update for their systems. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 3rd, 2022, below!

The F(x)tec Pro1-X takes a step closer to shipping but it may miss its April 2022 target date F(x)tec is gradually gearing to mass-produce the Pro1-X, a smartphone that it and XDA Developers hoped to ship in March 2021. As we discussed last February, F(x)tec delayed Pro1-X shipments by six months to August, which has since slipped to April 2022. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that F(x)tec will hit its revised deadline, either. Instead, trial assembly of the Pro1-X has started in Shenzhen. While the company is light on details, it has shared two videos showing the Pro1-X being manufactured. Apparently, the F(x)tec team have spent the rest of this week ‘continuously monitoring the production process’ to determine any problems before the company begins mass production. F(x)tec has not stated from when it would mass-produce the Pro1-X, though. Presumably, it will only do so if its trial assembly period is successful. Meanwhile, F(x)tec has certified the Pro1-X with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US. Unsurprisingly, the FCC’s documents do not provide any new details about the Pro1-X. However, they are another step in the right direction for F(x)tec and the Pro1-X, its massive delays notwithstanding. To recap, the F(x)tec still relies on the Snapdragon 662, plus up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Arguably, the smartphone’s biggest feature is its slide-out keyboard, which will be compatible with Android and Ubuntu Touch. F(x)tec will also sell replacement batteries and displays, unlike most Android OEMs.