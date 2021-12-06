Games: RetroDECK, Meifumado, and Much More
RetroDECK is another solution for emulation gaming on Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Was EmuDeck not to your liking? Perhaps RetroDECK might be what you're after for retro emulation on the Steam Deck.
Unlike EmuDeck that has you install multiple things in a list, and have them all separated, the idea of RetroDECK is more to bring a "one-click experience, and to separate retrogames from steam library" the developer says. It comes as a Flatpak to install, and from there it should have everything bundled together. Inspired by the likes of 351ELEC (what it's forked from), EmuELEC, CoreELEC, Lakka, and Batocera.
-
Meifumado is an action game set in a post-apocalyptic world inspired by Japan | GamingOnLinux
Love your pixel-art side-scrolling action RPGs? Keep an eye on Meifumado, as it looks pretty good and it will be coming to Linux the developer has confirmed. It recently had a successful Kickstarter campaign, where Old Bit Studio raised $48,018 to bring out the full version.
-
A Short Hike gets Steam Deck Support, and a 99 player multiplayer mod | GamingOnLinux
You can now go on A Short Hike wherever you want with the Steam Deck and perhaps bring along a whole lot of friends too. More about it: Hike, climb, and soar through the peaceful mountainside landscapes of Hawk Peak Provincial Park. Follow the marked trails or explore the backcountry as you make your way to the summit. Along the way, meet other hikers, discover hidden treasures, and take in the world around you.
-
Online platformer DDraceNetwork gets Vulkan support | GamingOnLinux
DDraceNetwork, a free and open source online co-op platformer now has Vulkan API integrated as of the latest update. Starting off life as a simple mod for Teeworlds, nowadays it's a popular standalone multiplayer platformer that can be quite the challenge.
Seems it's remaining somewhat popular too, especially with the Steam release, which sees over 2,000 players online at a time every day. Might not sound like a lot but it's more than the likes of some much more well-known indie and AAA titles, so it is pretty impressive.
-
Lila's Sky Ark gets a great new trailer and releases April 21 | GamingOnLinux
Lila's Sky Ark from Monolith of Minds is a standalone prequel story to their previous game Resolutiion and it looks absolutely gorgeous.
"Lila’s psychedelic world is in grave danger. Help her and her eccentric friends stop the Conductor’s minions from destroying all things musical and magical in this meditative action-adventure game.
-
Kitsune Zero DLC announced for Super Bernie World | GamingOnLinux
Super Bernie World, a free platformer that released back in 2020, is getting a paid DLC named Kitsune Zero. It's going to be a prequel to their upcoming platformer Kitsune Tails, which takes inspiration from platformers later in the 8-bit generation, that will release in 2023.
"Run, jump, and stomp on ghostlike creatures from Japanese folklore lurking in the countryside and castles. Collect powerups that make Yumi grow in size, grant fireball abilities, and make her invincible for a short time. Gather the necessary ingredients to break the pact's magic and take down the leader of the samurai clan to end the war.
-
Patrick's Parabox is an absolutely brilliant mind-bending puzzle game out now | GamingOnLinux
Patrick's Parabox is a puzzle game about boxes within boxes, it's an absolute gem and I've had a fantastic time playing through this one.
-
Everyone's got the wrong idea about Dev Mode on the Steam Deck. - Invidious
Unlocking the Steam Deck's Filesystem is NOT OKAY, but Dev Mode is perfectly fine. You (probably) have no idea what Dev Mode does on the Steam Deck. I'm here to clear this up.
-
5 Best Space Games for Linux: Play To Explore the Universe
Exploring the universe is the most common desire of the curious young generation. But that is just a dream, and pretty much difficult to make it true. However, most probably, that’s the reason space games are always so popular among the young generation. When you are exploring a world, you must need a big screen. So, you will love to enjoy those games on your PC. However, if you are a Linux user and want to enjoy some space games for Linux, stick to us till the end of this article.
Slackware 15 - The old brigade
Like I said earlier, this is a short review, more of a cautious sampling of what Slackware can do. I am thinking of perhaps trying it on a "real" laptop, complete with Nvidia graphics and whatnot, to see how it's going to cope with an existing, somewhat complex partition layout and proprietary drivers. After all, if you can't use your hardware, and installing software is a pain, then the rest doesn't matter. I do like the spartan approach, but it's also not feasible for most people out there. Even if you can get through the installation, the day-to-day usage needs to be simple and elegant. I don't know how accessible Slackware is when it comes to more complex things. I am mulling that endeavor still, and it could be an interesting little exercise. Anyway, so far so good. Not bad, but definitely nerdy and true to its original mission.
