Reversing a list in Java today is not straightforward. That is why this article is written. Technically, a List in Java is an interface. An interface is a class with method signatures that do not have definitions. A class has to be implemented from this interface before objects of the implemented class can be instantiated. In the implemented class, the methods are defined.

There is a class, still called List, in Java. However, this class is meant for string elements for the list. A list does not only have to be made up of strings. A list can consist of all floats, all doubles, all integers, etc. Each of these types, would need to be reversed, depending on the problem at hand. So this class is not mentioned any further in this article for the string List. Reversing a list in this article refers to the List interface made into a class and an object.

There are Java predefined list classes implemented from the List interface. These list classes are: AbstractList, AbstractSequentialList, ArrayList, AttributeList, CopyOnWriteArrayList, LinkedList, RoleList, RoleUnresolvedList, Stack, and the Vector.