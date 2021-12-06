Language Selection

Programming and Redis Leftovers

Monday 4th of April 2022 06:01:56 PM
Development

  • Java

    • What is a Method & How to Call a Method in Java?

      Java provides a concept of methods that assist us in time management by means of code reusability. If we talk about the user-defined methods, we have to create/write them once and can utilize them again and again. In java, a method is nothing but a set of instructions that comes into action only when someone calls it.

    • How to Use Math.random() Method in Java?

      A java method also known as a function is a block of code/instructions that may or may not take the parameters as input and returns some output. Moreover, the specified block of code will execute only when someone calls/invokes it. In java, a method can be created by specifying the access modifier, its return type followed by the user-defined method name. To call a method, we need to specify the method name followed by small brackets().

    • How to Reverse a List in Java

      Reversing a list in Java today is not straightforward. That is why this article is written. Technically, a List in Java is an interface. An interface is a class with method signatures that do not have definitions. A class has to be implemented from this interface before objects of the implemented class can be instantiated. In the implemented class, the methods are defined.

      There is a class, still called List, in Java. However, this class is meant for string elements for the list. A list does not only have to be made up of strings. A list can consist of all floats, all doubles, all integers, etc. Each of these types, would need to be reversed, depending on the problem at hand. So this class is not mentioned any further in this article for the string List. Reversing a list in this article refers to the List interface made into a class and an object.

      There are Java predefined list classes implemented from the List interface. These list classes are: AbstractList, AbstractSequentialList, ArrayList, AttributeList, CopyOnWriteArrayList, LinkedList, RoleList, RoleUnresolvedList, Stack, and the Vector.

  • Redis

    • Redis LUA Scripting

      Redis is a free, open-source in-memory database widely adopted as a caching mechanism or message broker.

      Although it is very versatile and extensive by default, it does allow you to extend functionality using its embedded Lua interpreter. This means that you can write scripts written in Lua to perform additional operations on your Redis database.

    • Redis Distributed Lock

      In Redis, partitioning refers to splitting data into multiple instances. This means that each Redis holds a section of your entire data set. It is a handy feature, especially when dealing with large datasets.

      Let us look at various types of partitioning in Redis and the cost and benefits of each.

    • How to Use Redis Streams

      Streams are a simple but versatile and powerful data structure that allows you to implement streams in Redis. Streams are built-in types from Redis version 5.0 and can help remove the limitations of log data structure.

      In this article, we will focus on using and working with Redis streams rather than the actual implementation. You can, however, check the docs for more.

    • Redis Pipelining

      Redis Pipelining refers to a feature that allows you to send multiple commands to the Redis server in one go. Instead of sending a command and getting a reply immediately, pipelining will enable you to create a batch command execution and run them on the server simultaneously.

      The primary purpose of pipelining is to improve protocol and Redis performance. Furthermore, since all commands are first organized on the client-side, it can reduce the Round Trip Time required for the client to send a request, the server to process it and return a response to the client.

    • Using Redis List

      Redis provides us with a list data structure to store a collection of items. It is closely similar to a typical array in most programming languages. Once you add an element to a list, Redis will assign an index value starting at index 0.

      Let us learn how we can use and work with lists in Redis.

    • Using Redis with Ruby

      Redis is an in-memory, key-value pair database that is highly flexible in a wide range of scenarios. In addition, it provides a collection of primitive types that make it versatile as a caching mechanism or message broker.

      Let us learn how we can connect Redis with Ruby application.

  • Python

    • How to Use Sys.path.append() in Python

      Sys.path is a list of directories where the Python interpreter searches for modules. Mind you, this is a list! When a module is claimed in a project file, it will search through each one of the directories in the list. If the module is located within one of those directories, then everything goes fine and your project is successfully rendered. However, if the module is not located within any of the listed directories, then your project will fail lest you can “append” the directory where your module is located to the list using the append() function. In this tutorial, we’ll be learning about how to use sys.path.append() in Python.

    IBM/Red Hat/Fedora

    • Top 8 YUM/DNF ThirdParty Repositories for RHEL-Based Linux

      YUM (Yellowdog Updater Modified) is an open-source, widely used command-line and graphical-based package management tool for RPM (RedHat Package Manager) based Linux systems, including, but not limited to, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS, Scientific Linux (SL), Oracle Linux (OL), Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux, which is used to install, update, remove or search software packages on a system. The DNF command (Dandified yum) is the next-generation version of the traditional YUM package manager for RedHat-based systems. To install software packages that are not included in the default base and update repositories, as well as additional repositories, you need to install and enable other third-party repositories on your system.

    • PostgreSQL load tuning on Red Hat Enterprise Linux

      If your PostgresSQL database is running slowly, you might be wondering how you can tune your Red Hat Enterprise Linux server for a PostgreSQL database workload. In this post, I’ll walk you through how a customer tuned PostgreSQL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). First, let me give you the scenario: A physical server which has 160 logical CPUs and 3TB RAM (yes, you read that right) was having difficulty handling a load of 1,200+ running applications, all of which used PostgreSQL 9.6 as a database. All those applications run on a very big Red Hat OpenShift cluster, and in some situations the active connections scaled up to the maximum configured in PostgreSQL, making applications unable to access the database. When applications start to crash, a chain reaction occurs, caused by the OpenShift Liveness and Readiness probes, which worsens the problem.

    • Linux troubleshooting commands: 4 tools for DNS name resolution problems [Ed: Those are not Linux commands. Linux is a kernel, it's not for commands.]

      Find out what's stopping you from accessing a server, printer, or another network resource with these four Linux troubleshooting commands.

    • Using Podman 4.0's new features, avoiding YAML errors, and more tips for sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin

      March 2022 was another excellent month for Enable Sysadmin. During the month, we published 24 new articles and received more than 836,000 reads from nearly 568,000 readers across the site. Today, we are looking back at our top 10 articles of March to give you a chance to catch up on any of the great content you might have missed. In this list, you will see various topics covered, and we are confident that some, if not all, will be of interest to you.

    • 5 ways digital transformation drives customer success [Ed: Tossing in fictional numbers to encourage companies to spend on making things worse, more complex]

      According to a November 2021 Statista report, digital transformation spending in the U.S. is expected to reach $1.8 trillion in 2022 and $2.8 trillion by 2025. These statistics underscore why digital transformation has become a priority for every organization.

    • 5 things CIOs should know about cloud service providers [Ed: IBM pushing traps, outsourcing and surveillance in "clown computing"]
    • CentOS Hyperscale SIG Quarterly Report for 2022Q1

      This report covers work that happened between January 1st and April 4th. For previous work, see the 2021Q4 report.

    • Red Hat Adds Common Criteria Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
    • Red Hat Adds Common Criteria Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

      A Common Criteria Certification is intended to provide a level of assurance that a product meets a certain security criteria for specific computing environments. A component of the validation is rigorous, standardized and repeatable testing by any independent third party and provides common ground for sensitive computing operations at an international level. For Common Criteria, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 was certified by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), with testing and validation completed by Acumen Security, a U.S. government-accredited laboratory. The platform was tested and validated against the Common Criteria Standard for Information Security Evaluation (ISO/IEC 15408) against version 4.2.1 of the NIAP General Purpose Operating System Protection Profile including Extended Package for Secure Shell (SSH), version 1.0 and is the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux version to appear on the NIAP Product Compliant List.

    Android Leftovers

    Collision: An Open-Source App to Check if Your Files Were Tampered With

    Someone sends you a file, how do you verify that it’s the original one meant for you? How can you be certain that it hasn’t been tampered with? Moreover, how can you verify that the file comes from an original source? That’s where cryptographic hash functions come in. A hash function (such as SHA-1) is a checksum if it is used to verify a file. This helps you confirm whether the file has been modified or not. Read more

    Claws Mail 4.1.0 released

    Version 4.1.0 of the Claws Mail email client is out. New features include text zooming in the message view, improvements to a number of preferences, a "keyword warner" plugin to give a warning before sending a message containing any (user-defined) keywords, and more. Claws Mail is a GTK+ based, user-friendly, lightweight, and fast email client. Read more

