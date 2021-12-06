Programming and Redis Leftovers
Java
What is a Method & How to Call a Method in Java?
Java provides a concept of methods that assist us in time management by means of code reusability. If we talk about the user-defined methods, we have to create/write them once and can utilize them again and again. In java, a method is nothing but a set of instructions that comes into action only when someone calls it.
How to Use Math.random() Method in Java?
A java method also known as a function is a block of code/instructions that may or may not take the parameters as input and returns some output. Moreover, the specified block of code will execute only when someone calls/invokes it. In java, a method can be created by specifying the access modifier, its return type followed by the user-defined method name. To call a method, we need to specify the method name followed by small brackets().
How to Reverse a List in Java
Reversing a list in Java today is not straightforward. That is why this article is written. Technically, a List in Java is an interface. An interface is a class with method signatures that do not have definitions. A class has to be implemented from this interface before objects of the implemented class can be instantiated. In the implemented class, the methods are defined.
There is a class, still called List, in Java. However, this class is meant for string elements for the list. A list does not only have to be made up of strings. A list can consist of all floats, all doubles, all integers, etc. Each of these types, would need to be reversed, depending on the problem at hand. So this class is not mentioned any further in this article for the string List. Reversing a list in this article refers to the List interface made into a class and an object.
There are Java predefined list classes implemented from the List interface. These list classes are: AbstractList, AbstractSequentialList, ArrayList, AttributeList, CopyOnWriteArrayList, LinkedList, RoleList, RoleUnresolvedList, Stack, and the Vector.
Redis
Redis LUA Scripting
Redis is a free, open-source in-memory database widely adopted as a caching mechanism or message broker.
Although it is very versatile and extensive by default, it does allow you to extend functionality using its embedded Lua interpreter. This means that you can write scripts written in Lua to perform additional operations on your Redis database.
Redis Distributed Lock
In Redis, partitioning refers to splitting data into multiple instances. This means that each Redis holds a section of your entire data set. It is a handy feature, especially when dealing with large datasets.
Let us look at various types of partitioning in Redis and the cost and benefits of each.
How to Use Redis Streams
Streams are a simple but versatile and powerful data structure that allows you to implement streams in Redis. Streams are built-in types from Redis version 5.0 and can help remove the limitations of log data structure.
In this article, we will focus on using and working with Redis streams rather than the actual implementation. You can, however, check the docs for more.
Redis Pipelining
Redis Pipelining refers to a feature that allows you to send multiple commands to the Redis server in one go. Instead of sending a command and getting a reply immediately, pipelining will enable you to create a batch command execution and run them on the server simultaneously.
The primary purpose of pipelining is to improve protocol and Redis performance. Furthermore, since all commands are first organized on the client-side, it can reduce the Round Trip Time required for the client to send a request, the server to process it and return a response to the client.
Using Redis List
Redis provides us with a list data structure to store a collection of items. It is closely similar to a typical array in most programming languages. Once you add an element to a list, Redis will assign an index value starting at index 0.
Let us learn how we can use and work with lists in Redis.
Using Redis with Ruby
Redis is an in-memory, key-value pair database that is highly flexible in a wide range of scenarios. In addition, it provides a collection of primitive types that make it versatile as a caching mechanism or message broker.
Let us learn how we can connect Redis with Ruby application.
Python
How to Use Sys.path.append() in Python
Sys.path is a list of directories where the Python interpreter searches for modules. Mind you, this is a list! When a module is claimed in a project file, it will search through each one of the directories in the list. If the module is located within one of those directories, then everything goes fine and your project is successfully rendered. However, if the module is not located within any of the listed directories, then your project will fail lest you can “append” the directory where your module is located to the list using the append() function. In this tutorial, we’ll be learning about how to use sys.path.append() in Python.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora
Android Leftovers
Collision: An Open-Source App to Check if Your Files Were Tampered With
Someone sends you a file, how do you verify that it’s the original one meant for you? How can you be certain that it hasn’t been tampered with? Moreover, how can you verify that the file comes from an original source? That’s where cryptographic hash functions come in. A hash function (such as SHA-1) is a checksum if it is used to verify a file. This helps you confirm whether the file has been modified or not.
Claws Mail 4.1.0 released
Version 4.1.0 of the Claws Mail email client is out. New features include text zooming in the message view, improvements to a number of preferences, a "keyword warner" plugin to give a warning before sending a message containing any (user-defined) keywords, and more. Claws Mail is a GTK+ based, user-friendly, lightweight, and fast email client.
