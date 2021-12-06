today's howtos
How to Install KTorrent on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
KTorrent is a BitTorrent application that can be used to download files using the BitTorrent protocol. It has multiple features that make it a full-featured client for BitTorrent, and it can be run simultaneously with numerous torrents. Some of its features include: creating torrents, managing torrents, adding trackers, choosing a port number, setting up speed limits, etc. KTorrent is available on Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux operating systems.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install KTorrent on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish. The tutorial will use the command line terminal with complete steps to install the official repository and tips on updating and removing the software securely and adequately.
How to Install and Enable SSH server on Fedora 35 - NextGenTips
Secure Shell Protocol (SSH) is a cryptographic network protocol for operating network services securely over an unsecured network. Notably used for remote logins and command-line execution. SSH protects the privacy and integrity of the transferred data or files over a network. It helps block sniffing attacks on the network. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and enable the SSH server on fedora 35.
Before we can install the SSH server, we first need to understand how this server works. It mostly works on the client/server model. The SSH client initiates the setup of a secure connection and the SSH server listens to the incoming connection on TCP port 22 and makes a response. The server then authenticates itself to the client by providing the public key. This allows the client to know it is communicating with the correct server.
How to Stop/Remove multiple docker containers at once - TREND OCEANS
When you are running a couple of containers, it’s okay to stop or remove containers one by one, but it’s not feasible when you are running multiple microservice containers.
In my instance, I have a bunch of microservices that get deployed and stacked together. In total, I have more than 25+ service containers running and now I want to stop them. What command should I run to stop or remove all Docker containers at once?
It’s not a big deal; you can remove or stop containers at once by running a single command, which is the confluence of multiple commands.
How to Install Nomacs on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Nomacs is an open-source, free image viewer that supports multiple platforms. You can use it for viewing all standard formats, including RAW and PSD files, by tapping on the widget with additional information such as thumbnails or histograms revealed beneath its semi-transparent surface – no need to open up another app!
The imaging software also contains many features, such as it can be used to adjust the brightness, contrast, and hue of an image while maintaining saturation. It also has a pseudo color function that allows you to create false colors studies in one go with ease! Another unique feature about nomac’s software is its ability for multiple instances where it will sync up any changes made from different zoom levels or panning motions, so they match perfectly on screen at all times – making review sessions much more informative than before as well because viewers can see exactly how things changed when zooming around inside each photo frame.
How to Install uGet on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
uGet is a lightweight download manager perfect for those who want to speed up their downloads without installing a bloated program. It’s also open-source, which means the code is available for anyone who wants to take a look and make modifications as they see fit. This could be great news if you are looking for a specific feature that is not currently offered by uGet or if you are encountering any problems with the program.
uGet comes packaged as a portable Windows app and an installer for GNU/Linux users. This makes it easy to use regardless of your operating system preference and allows you to keep it on your USB drive to take it with you wherever you go.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install or upgrade to the latest version of the uGet download manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a recommended Launchpad PPA repository by the uGet team to provide the most up-to-date version using the command line terminal.
How to Install MyPaint on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
MyPaint is a free, open-source digital painting program that you can edit your artwork. It has many features for easy to create backgrounds and figures on canvas or paper! For users migrating from Windows and using the native paint program, this feels similar to it but has much more features.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MyPaint on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using two different methods, which are APT with Ubuntu’s default repository or the Flatpak third-party package manager using the command line terminal.
How to Install Geeqie on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Geeqie is a simple and easy-to-use image viewer that can be used on any Linux system. It has many features, including a thumbnail view, zoom capabilities with adjustable magnifications for every detail in an image, and filters to help you find what type of picture it may contain more quickly than ever!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Geeqie on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish. The tutorial will use the command line terminal with complete steps to install the official repository and tips on updating and removing the software securely and adequately.
How to Download Files with Wget Command in Linux
Wget command is a command-line tool that downloads files over the internet to your Linux system. It accepts multiple options which alter the nature of the file download such as saving a file with a different name, downloading a file to a specified location on the Linux system other than the present working directory, limiting the bandwidth and so much more.
In our guide, we explore different wget command usage examples in Linux.
How to Install Webmin Admin Tool on Debian 10/11
Being a Linux enthusiast only has pros. There are more than enough Linux operating systems to play around with or explore. Linux server administration and management skills are important for the configuration of your Linux operating system internals like files, services, disk quotas, and users.
However, one can only get so far with Linux server administration and management due to the need to master and execute Linux command sequences set to meet certain objectives.
Web admin creates a compartmentalization experience as you explore Linux server management and administration. You do not need to walk around with Linux OS commands manually to check the status of your Linux server machines.
How To Install Wine On Linux?
Wine is an incredible tool that can help you install Windows apps on Linux, but how exactly can you install it on your Linux PC? In this article, we’ll be looking at installing Wine on all Linux distributions.
For those who don’t know how Wine works or what it means, Wine stands for “Wine is not an emulator” (Yep, Linux nerds love recursions), and it’s a program that uses the Windows API along with other libraries to install and run Windows apps (.exe files) on Linux.
How to Delete Multiple Lines in Vim
Want to delete multiple lines or all lines or all empty lines in Vim? Here are a few tips to know about line deletion in Vim.
Export And Import KVM Virtual Machines In Linux - OSTechNix
In this article, I will walk you through the steps to export the KVM virtual machine disk and configurations and later import them into the same machine or into a different machine. I will also show you how to export and import KVM virtual machines with a Bash script.
How To Install Eye of GNOME on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Eye of GNOME on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Eye of GNOME is the default image viewer for the GNOME desktop environment within Linux. It integrates with the GIMP ToolKit (GTK) look and feel of GNOME and supports various image formats such as BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, SVG, TIFF, and many more for viewing single images or images in a collection.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Eye of GNOME image viewer on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How To Install Ruby on Rails on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ruby on Rails on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Ruby on Rails, or Rails, is an open-source web application development framework written in Ruby programming language. Rails is a server-side web application framework that facilitates the use of web standards. It is a full-stack web framework that uses the model-view-controller (MVC) pattern. Ruby on Rails is used by notable organizations such as GitHub, Crunchbase, Bloomberg, and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Ruby on Rails open-source web framework on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux distributions.
Debian 11 Set Up OpenVPN Server In 5 Minutes
How to install the MongoDB GUI Compass and connect to a remote server | TechRepublic
MongoDB is one of the more popular NoSQL databases on the market (with over 50% of the market share). This database is a great option for enterprise businesses or any company looking to leverage massive data sets.
How I use the Git for-each-ref command for DevOps | Opensource.com
For most of today's developers, using Git is akin to breathing, in that you can't live without it. Along with version control, Git's use has even expanded in recent years into the area of GitOps, or managing and versioning configurations through Git. What a lot of users don't realize or think about is that Git tracks not only file changes for each commit but also a lot of meta-data around commits and branches. Your DevOps can leverage this data or automate IT operations using software development best practices, such as with CI/CD.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora
Android Leftovers
Collision: An Open-Source App to Check if Your Files Were Tampered With
Someone sends you a file, how do you verify that it’s the original one meant for you? How can you be certain that it hasn’t been tampered with? Moreover, how can you verify that the file comes from an original source? That’s where cryptographic hash functions come in. A hash function (such as SHA-1) is a checksum if it is used to verify a file. This helps you confirm whether the file has been modified or not.
Claws Mail 4.1.0 released
Version 4.1.0 of the Claws Mail email client is out. New features include text zooming in the message view, improvements to a number of preferences, a "keyword warner" plugin to give a warning before sending a message containing any (user-defined) keywords, and more. Claws Mail is a GTK+ based, user-friendly, lightweight, and fast email client.
