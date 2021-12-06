Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 4th of April 2022 06:21:24 PM

Filed under

This is my last LinuxGizmos story after nine years as Editor and Chief Writer. But LG lives on.

I started at LinuxGizmos shortly after Rick Lehrbaum launched the site in early 2013. In 2018, he sold LinuxGizmos to KCK Media Corp., which has done an admirable job supporting Rick’s tradition of reporting news on embedded Linux in a straightforward and impartial style. (Sometimes snore-inducing, but that’s all on me.)