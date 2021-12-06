Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 4th of April 2022 06:33:05 PM

Someone sends you a file, how do you verify that it’s the original one meant for you? How can you be certain that it hasn’t been tampered with?

Moreover, how can you verify that the file comes from an original source?

That’s where cryptographic hash functions come in. A hash function (such as SHA-1) is a checksum if it is used to verify a file. This helps you confirm whether the file has been modified or not.