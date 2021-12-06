YUM (Yellowdog Updater Modified) is an open-source, widely used command-line and graphical-based package management tool for RPM (RedHat Package Manager) based Linux systems, including, but not limited to, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS, Scientific Linux (SL), Oracle Linux (OL), Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux, which is used to install, update, remove or search software packages on a system.

The DNF command (Dandified yum) is the next-generation version of the traditional YUM package manager for RedHat-based systems.

To install software packages that are not included in the default base and update repositories, as well as additional repositories, you need to install and enable other third-party repositories on your system.