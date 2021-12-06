Games: Developer Mode and Deck Mostly
Steam Deck Developer Mode does not turn off the read-only filesystem | GamingOnLinux
It was pointed out recently that there's been plenty of confusion on exactly what Developer Mode for the Steam Deck does. Even I've gotten it wrong in the past, so it's time to set the record straight. My friend and YouTube star Gardiner recently pointed it out on Twitter, and it's worth repeating.
Developer Mode enables access to numerous extra options and tweaks on the Steam Deck, as the name suggests it's primarily meant for developers and there's a few bits and pieces in there that might help modders. It does not, however, turn off the read-only filesystem.
Coromon is pretty much Pokemon for the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Love monster catching and want a bit of a Pokemon-like game for the Steam Deck (or any Linux desktop too)? Check out the newly released Coromon. Developed by TRAGsoft, it released on March 31 and thanks to Steam Play Proton, it's working great out of the box.
"The sun begins to dawn on Velua, a new day for the world and a new day for you, a freshly minted Battle Researcher of the global research society known as Lux Solis. It’s your first day and everything goes smoothly until a mysterious force attacks your latest workplace. Build up a squad of Coromon, track down the invaders, and grapple with a rising threat that endangers everyone on Velua!"
Valve might send Steam Deck purchase emails twice a week | GamingOnLinux
Keep an even closer eye on your inbox, as Valve has announced that we might see reservation emails for the Steam Deck go out twice a week sometimes now.
Each Monday is the usual day for new emails to go out, so people sitting waiting can finally put their Steam Deck order through. That might change some weeks, as Valve explained on Twitter today...
GE-Proton gets upgraded with Feral GameMode added (updated) | GamingOnLinux
GE-Proton, the unofficial community-built version of the Proton compatibility layer has a new version out (and some hotfixes). Quick primer: Proton is a compatibility layer from Valve (who work with CodeWeavers), that runs Windows games on Linux and Steam Deck. Need more info on Steam Play and Proton? Check out our page.
This version of Proton, named GE-Proton (formerly Proton-GE), pulls in fixes faster but it comes without the quality assurance the official version has. It also has a fix a lot of people enjoy to enable videos in some games to work properly, where they don't with the official Proton.
Steam Deck Laptop: Awesome DIY - Boiling Steam
You know now that the Steam Deck is formidable gaming device (with more than 2000 games validated now), but since it’s designed to be open, it can be turned into a “steam deck laptop” as well, with the desktop mode and the fact that you can add flatpaks for pretty much any kind of application. Of course, a 800p screen is going to be of very limited use, but should be on the go and need something to do some ssh into a remote machine, or typing some kind of document or piece of code, the Steam Deck could fit the bill… as long as you have a proper keyboard attached to it.
Collision: An Open-Source App to Check if Your Files Were Tampered With
Someone sends you a file, how do you verify that it’s the original one meant for you? How can you be certain that it hasn’t been tampered with? Moreover, how can you verify that the file comes from an original source? That’s where cryptographic hash functions come in. A hash function (such as SHA-1) is a checksum if it is used to verify a file. This helps you confirm whether the file has been modified or not.
Claws Mail 4.1.0 released
Version 4.1.0 of the Claws Mail email client is out. New features include text zooming in the message view, improvements to a number of preferences, a "keyword warner" plugin to give a warning before sending a message containing any (user-defined) keywords, and more. Claws Mail is a GTK+ based, user-friendly, lightweight, and fast email client.
