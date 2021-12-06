Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Developer Mode and Deck Mostly

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 4th of April 2022 07:54:57 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Steam Deck Developer Mode does not turn off the read-only filesystem | GamingOnLinux

    It was pointed out recently that there's been plenty of confusion on exactly what Developer Mode for the Steam Deck does. Even I've gotten it wrong in the past, so it's time to set the record straight. My friend and YouTube star Gardiner recently pointed it out on Twitter, and it's worth repeating.

    Developer Mode enables access to numerous extra options and tweaks on the Steam Deck, as the name suggests it's primarily meant for developers and there's a few bits and pieces in there that might help modders. It does not, however, turn off the read-only filesystem.

  • Coromon is pretty much Pokemon for the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux

    Love monster catching and want a bit of a Pokemon-like game for the Steam Deck (or any Linux desktop too)? Check out the newly released Coromon. Developed by TRAGsoft, it released on March 31 and thanks to Steam Play Proton, it's working great out of the box.

    "The sun begins to dawn on Velua, a new day for the world and a new day for you, a freshly minted Battle Researcher of the global research society known as Lux Solis. It’s your first day and everything goes smoothly until a mysterious force attacks your latest workplace. Build up a squad of Coromon, track down the invaders, and grapple with a rising threat that endangers everyone on Velua!"

  • Valve might send Steam Deck purchase emails twice a week | GamingOnLinux

    Keep an even closer eye on your inbox, as Valve has announced that we might see reservation emails for the Steam Deck go out twice a week sometimes now.

    Each Monday is the usual day for new emails to go out, so people sitting waiting can finally put their Steam Deck order through. That might change some weeks, as Valve explained on Twitter today...

  • GE-Proton gets upgraded with Feral GameMode added (updated) | GamingOnLinux

    GE-Proton, the unofficial community-built version of the Proton compatibility layer has a new version out (and some hotfixes). Quick primer: Proton is a compatibility layer from Valve (who work with CodeWeavers), that runs Windows games on Linux and Steam Deck. Need more info on Steam Play and Proton? Check out our page.

    This version of Proton, named GE-Proton (formerly Proton-GE), pulls in fixes faster but it comes without the quality assurance the official version has. It also has a fix a lot of people enjoy to enable videos in some games to work properly, where they don't with the official Proton.

  • Steam Deck Laptop: Awesome DIY - Boiling Steam

    You know now that the Steam Deck is formidable gaming device (with more than 2000 games validated now), but since it’s designed to be open, it can be turned into a “steam deck laptop” as well, with the desktop mode and the fact that you can add flatpaks for pretty much any kind of application. Of course, a 800p screen is going to be of very limited use, but should be on the go and need something to do some ssh into a remote machine, or typing some kind of document or piece of code, the Steam Deck could fit the bill… as long as you have a proper keyboard attached to it.

»

More in Tux Machines

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora

  • Top 8 YUM/DNF ThirdParty Repositories for RHEL-Based Linux

    YUM (Yellowdog Updater Modified) is an open-source, widely used command-line and graphical-based package management tool for RPM (RedHat Package Manager) based Linux systems, including, but not limited to, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS, Scientific Linux (SL), Oracle Linux (OL), Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux, which is used to install, update, remove or search software packages on a system. The DNF command (Dandified yum) is the next-generation version of the traditional YUM package manager for RedHat-based systems. To install software packages that are not included in the default base and update repositories, as well as additional repositories, you need to install and enable other third-party repositories on your system.

  • PostgreSQL load tuning on Red Hat Enterprise Linux

    If your PostgresSQL database is running slowly, you might be wondering how you can tune your Red Hat Enterprise Linux server for a PostgreSQL database workload. In this post, I’ll walk you through how a customer tuned PostgreSQL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). First, let me give you the scenario: A physical server which has 160 logical CPUs and 3TB RAM (yes, you read that right) was having difficulty handling a load of 1,200+ running applications, all of which used PostgreSQL 9.6 as a database. All those applications run on a very big Red Hat OpenShift cluster, and in some situations the active connections scaled up to the maximum configured in PostgreSQL, making applications unable to access the database. When applications start to crash, a chain reaction occurs, caused by the OpenShift Liveness and Readiness probes, which worsens the problem.

  • Linux troubleshooting commands: 4 tools for DNS name resolution problems [Ed: Those are not Linux commands. Linux is a kernel, it's not for commands.]

    Find out what's stopping you from accessing a server, printer, or another network resource with these four Linux troubleshooting commands.

  • Using Podman 4.0's new features, avoiding YAML errors, and more tips for sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin

    March 2022 was another excellent month for Enable Sysadmin. During the month, we published 24 new articles and received more than 836,000 reads from nearly 568,000 readers across the site. Today, we are looking back at our top 10 articles of March to give you a chance to catch up on any of the great content you might have missed. In this list, you will see various topics covered, and we are confident that some, if not all, will be of interest to you.

  • 5 ways digital transformation drives customer success [Ed: Tossing in fictional numbers to encourage companies to spend on making things worse, more complex]

    According to a November 2021 Statista report, digital transformation spending in the U.S. is expected to reach $1.8 trillion in 2022 and $2.8 trillion by 2025. These statistics underscore why digital transformation has become a priority for every organization.

  • 5 things CIOs should know about cloud service providers [Ed: IBM pushing traps, outsourcing and surveillance in "clown computing"]
  • CentOS Hyperscale SIG Quarterly Report for 2022Q1

    This report covers work that happened between January 1st and April 4th. For previous work, see the 2021Q4 report.

  • Red Hat Adds Common Criteria Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
  • Red Hat Adds Common Criteria Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

    A Common Criteria Certification is intended to provide a level of assurance that a product meets a certain security criteria for specific computing environments. A component of the validation is rigorous, standardized and repeatable testing by any independent third party and provides common ground for sensitive computing operations at an international level. For Common Criteria, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 was certified by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), with testing and validation completed by Acumen Security, a U.S. government-accredited laboratory. The platform was tested and validated against the Common Criteria Standard for Information Security Evaluation (ISO/IEC 15408) against version 4.2.1 of the NIAP General Purpose Operating System Protection Profile including Extended Package for Secure Shell (SSH), version 1.0 and is the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux version to appear on the NIAP Product Compliant List.

Android Leftovers

Collision: An Open-Source App to Check if Your Files Were Tampered With

Someone sends you a file, how do you verify that it’s the original one meant for you? How can you be certain that it hasn’t been tampered with? Moreover, how can you verify that the file comes from an original source? That’s where cryptographic hash functions come in. A hash function (such as SHA-1) is a checksum if it is used to verify a file. This helps you confirm whether the file has been modified or not. Read more

Claws Mail 4.1.0 released

Version 4.1.0 of the Claws Mail email client is out. New features include text zooming in the message view, improvements to a number of preferences, a "keyword warner" plugin to give a warning before sending a message containing any (user-defined) keywords, and more. Claws Mail is a GTK+ based, user-friendly, lightweight, and fast email client. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6