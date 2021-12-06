Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 4th of April 2022 07:55:56 PM Filed under
HowTos

  • How To Install Elasticsearch on Fedora 35 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Elasticsearch on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Elasticsearch is a highly scalable open-source analytics engine and full-text search. The software supports RESTful operations that allow you to store, search, and analyze significant volumes of data quickly and in near real-time.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Elasticsearch on a Fedora 35.

  • How to Install CyberPanel with OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting

    In this tutorial, we are going to explain in step-by-step detail how to install CyberPanel with OpenLiteSpeed as a web server on Ubuntu 20.04 OS.

    CyberPanel is a control panel powered by OpenLiteSpeed designed with a user-friendly GUI, to make work easier for developers and system administrators. CyberPanel is a control panel that offers some great features such as CSF Firewall, installations scripts for CMSes and it can work on multiple operative systems like Linux, Windows, Mac OS and etc. Openlite speed is an open-source web server that offers security high performance, used for handling huge traffic for the website. CyberPanel with OpenLiteSpeed combination is providing very powerful website performance.

    Installing CyberPanel with OpenLiteSpeed is a very easy and straightforward process. Let’s get started!

  • How to Install NVIDIA Drivers on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    Most modern Linux Desktop systems such as Ubuntu come with an Nvidia driver pre-installed in the Nouveau open-source graphics device driver for Nvidia video cards. For the most part, this is acceptable; however, if you are using your Linux system for graphical design or gaming, you may get better drivers.

    Historically, the Nouveau drivers are slower than Nvidia’s proprietary drivers, lacking the latest graphics card hardware’s latest features, software technology, and support. The tutorial will cover both options.

  • How to Run Linux on your Chromebook | Tom's Hardware

    Chromebooks have come a long way and, in certain circumstances, they are now competent productivity machines out of the box. However, sometimes you need a more full-featured operating system than Chrome OS – Linux, for example – to do your work and run offline software.

    In the past, there were many hacks to run Linux on your Chromebook, Crostini is an early example of such. But now Chrome OS has a built-in means to run Linux virtual machines with little configuration needed by the end user. Best of all, we can even run Linux GUI apps such as GIMP, Inkscape and LibreOffice.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora

  • Top 8 YUM/DNF ThirdParty Repositories for RHEL-Based Linux

    YUM (Yellowdog Updater Modified) is an open-source, widely used command-line and graphical-based package management tool for RPM (RedHat Package Manager) based Linux systems, including, but not limited to, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS, Scientific Linux (SL), Oracle Linux (OL), Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux, which is used to install, update, remove or search software packages on a system. The DNF command (Dandified yum) is the next-generation version of the traditional YUM package manager for RedHat-based systems. To install software packages that are not included in the default base and update repositories, as well as additional repositories, you need to install and enable other third-party repositories on your system.

  • PostgreSQL load tuning on Red Hat Enterprise Linux

    If your PostgresSQL database is running slowly, you might be wondering how you can tune your Red Hat Enterprise Linux server for a PostgreSQL database workload. In this post, I’ll walk you through how a customer tuned PostgreSQL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). First, let me give you the scenario: A physical server which has 160 logical CPUs and 3TB RAM (yes, you read that right) was having difficulty handling a load of 1,200+ running applications, all of which used PostgreSQL 9.6 as a database. All those applications run on a very big Red Hat OpenShift cluster, and in some situations the active connections scaled up to the maximum configured in PostgreSQL, making applications unable to access the database. When applications start to crash, a chain reaction occurs, caused by the OpenShift Liveness and Readiness probes, which worsens the problem.

  • Linux troubleshooting commands: 4 tools for DNS name resolution problems [Ed: Those are not Linux commands. Linux is a kernel, it's not for commands.]

    Find out what's stopping you from accessing a server, printer, or another network resource with these four Linux troubleshooting commands.

  • Using Podman 4.0's new features, avoiding YAML errors, and more tips for sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin

    March 2022 was another excellent month for Enable Sysadmin. During the month, we published 24 new articles and received more than 836,000 reads from nearly 568,000 readers across the site. Today, we are looking back at our top 10 articles of March to give you a chance to catch up on any of the great content you might have missed. In this list, you will see various topics covered, and we are confident that some, if not all, will be of interest to you.

  • 5 ways digital transformation drives customer success [Ed: Tossing in fictional numbers to encourage companies to spend on making things worse, more complex]

    According to a November 2021 Statista report, digital transformation spending in the U.S. is expected to reach $1.8 trillion in 2022 and $2.8 trillion by 2025. These statistics underscore why digital transformation has become a priority for every organization.

  • 5 things CIOs should know about cloud service providers [Ed: IBM pushing traps, outsourcing and surveillance in "clown computing"]
  • CentOS Hyperscale SIG Quarterly Report for 2022Q1

    This report covers work that happened between January 1st and April 4th. For previous work, see the 2021Q4 report.

  • Red Hat Adds Common Criteria Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
  • Red Hat Adds Common Criteria Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

    A Common Criteria Certification is intended to provide a level of assurance that a product meets a certain security criteria for specific computing environments. A component of the validation is rigorous, standardized and repeatable testing by any independent third party and provides common ground for sensitive computing operations at an international level. For Common Criteria, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 was certified by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), with testing and validation completed by Acumen Security, a U.S. government-accredited laboratory. The platform was tested and validated against the Common Criteria Standard for Information Security Evaluation (ISO/IEC 15408) against version 4.2.1 of the NIAP General Purpose Operating System Protection Profile including Extended Package for Secure Shell (SSH), version 1.0 and is the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux version to appear on the NIAP Product Compliant List.

Android Leftovers

Collision: An Open-Source App to Check if Your Files Were Tampered With

Someone sends you a file, how do you verify that it’s the original one meant for you? How can you be certain that it hasn’t been tampered with? Moreover, how can you verify that the file comes from an original source? That’s where cryptographic hash functions come in. A hash function (such as SHA-1) is a checksum if it is used to verify a file. This helps you confirm whether the file has been modified or not. Read more

Claws Mail 4.1.0 released

Version 4.1.0 of the Claws Mail email client is out. New features include text zooming in the message view, improvements to a number of preferences, a "keyword warner" plugin to give a warning before sending a message containing any (user-defined) keywords, and more. Claws Mail is a GTK+ based, user-friendly, lightweight, and fast email client. Read more

