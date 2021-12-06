today's howtos
How To Install Elasticsearch on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Elasticsearch on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Elasticsearch is a highly scalable open-source analytics engine and full-text search. The software supports RESTful operations that allow you to store, search, and analyze significant volumes of data quickly and in near real-time.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Elasticsearch on a Fedora 35.
How to Install CyberPanel with OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting
In this tutorial, we are going to explain in step-by-step detail how to install CyberPanel with OpenLiteSpeed as a web server on Ubuntu 20.04 OS.
CyberPanel is a control panel powered by OpenLiteSpeed designed with a user-friendly GUI, to make work easier for developers and system administrators. CyberPanel is a control panel that offers some great features such as CSF Firewall, installations scripts for CMSes and it can work on multiple operative systems like Linux, Windows, Mac OS and etc. Openlite speed is an open-source web server that offers security high performance, used for handling huge traffic for the website. CyberPanel with OpenLiteSpeed combination is providing very powerful website performance.
Installing CyberPanel with OpenLiteSpeed is a very easy and straightforward process. Let’s get started!
How to Install NVIDIA Drivers on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Most modern Linux Desktop systems such as Ubuntu come with an Nvidia driver pre-installed in the Nouveau open-source graphics device driver for Nvidia video cards. For the most part, this is acceptable; however, if you are using your Linux system for graphical design or gaming, you may get better drivers.
Historically, the Nouveau drivers are slower than Nvidia’s proprietary drivers, lacking the latest graphics card hardware’s latest features, software technology, and support. The tutorial will cover both options.
How to Run Linux on your Chromebook | Tom's Hardware
Chromebooks have come a long way and, in certain circumstances, they are now competent productivity machines out of the box. However, sometimes you need a more full-featured operating system than Chrome OS – Linux, for example – to do your work and run offline software.
In the past, there were many hacks to run Linux on your Chromebook, Crostini is an early example of such. But now Chrome OS has a built-in means to run Linux virtual machines with little configuration needed by the end user. Best of all, we can even run Linux GUI apps such as GIMP, Inkscape and LibreOffice.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora
Android Leftovers
Collision: An Open-Source App to Check if Your Files Were Tampered With
Someone sends you a file, how do you verify that it’s the original one meant for you? How can you be certain that it hasn’t been tampered with? Moreover, how can you verify that the file comes from an original source? That’s where cryptographic hash functions come in. A hash function (such as SHA-1) is a checksum if it is used to verify a file. This helps you confirm whether the file has been modified or not.
Claws Mail 4.1.0 released
Version 4.1.0 of the Claws Mail email client is out. New features include text zooming in the message view, improvements to a number of preferences, a "keyword warner" plugin to give a warning before sending a message containing any (user-defined) keywords, and more. Claws Mail is a GTK+ based, user-friendly, lightweight, and fast email client.
