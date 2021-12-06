In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Elasticsearch on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Elasticsearch is a highly scalable open-source analytics engine and full-text search. The software supports RESTful operations that allow you to store, search, and analyze significant volumes of data quickly and in near real-time.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Elasticsearch on a Fedora 35.