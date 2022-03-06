Programming Leftovers
The 1.60.0 pre-release is ready for testing. The release is scheduled for this Thursday, April 7th. Release notes can be found here.
Looking for a way to create and array of strings in Python? You came to the right place. This hands-on article explains several ways of how to create an array of strings in Python. It includes example code snippets to demonstrate how to loop over the array elements as well.
Oleksandr Kyriukhin announced a new version of Comma Complete, the IDE for the Raku Programming Language. With detection of possible hangs in grammars and direct support for the new Raku ecosystems (zef and REA). Check it out, especially if you’re into using Integrated Development Environments and you haven’t checked out Comma yet!
Wilderness Labs releases Meadow.Linux, enabling 10MM+ .NET developers to rapidly build secure, enterprise-grade IoT solutions on millions of in-market Embedded-Linux hardware devices using Meadow.Foundation and .NET languages such as C#.
There are only two kinds of programming languages out there. The ones people complain about and the ones no one uses.
It seems likely that we will raise the toolchain version requirements later this week or beginning of next one. This message is a heads up for the buildbot owners and other people that build LLVM directly from main to make preparations for this migration.
In traditional monolithic architecture, applications already knew where the backend services existed through static hostnames, IP addresses, and ports. The IT operation team maintained the static configurations for service reliability and system stability. This Day 2 operation has significantly changed since microservices began running in distributed networking systems. The change happened because microservices need to communicate with multiple backend services to improve the load balancing and service resiliency.
Videos: Chameleon, Ubuntu, XeroLinux, and Josepha Haden Chomphosy From WordPress
Browser finger printing will always be a problem but one of the simplest actions you can take is spoofing your browser profile in a way that looks real and Chameleon will help you do that.
In this video, we are looking at Ubuntu MATE 22.04 Beta.
Today we are looking at Ubuntu MATE 22.04 Beta. It comes with MATE 1.26, Linux kernel 5.15, and uses about 800 MB of ram when idling.
In this video, we are looking at Ubuntu Kylin 22.04 Beta.
Today we are looking at Ubuntu Kylin 22.04 Beta. It comes with Kylin Linux Desktop V10, Linux kernel 5.15, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
A Quick overview of XeroLinux 2022.03.06.
In the twenty-eighth episode of the WordPress Briefing, Executive Director, Josepha Haden Chomphosy discusses returning to in-person WordPress events.
today's howtos
Chromebooks have come a long way and, in certain circumstances, they are now competent productivity machines out of the box. However, sometimes you need a more full-featured operating system than Chrome OS – Linux, for example – to do your work and run offline software.
In the past, there were many hacks to run Linux on your Chromebook, Crostini is an early example of such. But now Chrome OS has a built-in means to run Linux virtual machines with little configuration needed by the end user. Best of all, we can even run Linux GUI apps such as GIMP, Inkscape and LibreOffice.
But when working on a Chromebook, what can you do? Sure, Google has created Tab Groups for Chrome, but that doesn’t really solve tab management in a way that makes it easy to work with a large number of tabs. However, there is another way to better manage your tabs, one that involves the virtual desks feature found in ChromeOS. It was Firefox’s poor tab management that led me to adopt this method. On Linux, I can easily create virtual desktops and then move Firefox windows for specific tasks (such as productivity, social networking, etc.) to different virtual desks. This way, instead of having so many tabs open in a window, I can spread them across windows and desktops for more effective tab management.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to download and install Firefox 99 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 21.10, LinuxMint 20.3, Rocky Linux 8, Almalinux 8, and Fedora 35.
Firefox or Mozilla Firefox is a free and open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla foundation and generally utilized by thousands and thousands of individuals in their daily actions.
It is a Cross-platform web browser available for Android, Windows, macOS, iOS, and Linux systems.
Firefox 99.0 is scheduled to be released on APRIL 5, 2022 but the source file is available for users to download ahead of tomorrow’s official launch.
The lsof is an acronym for List of open files that displays detailed info on which files are held open on a Linux system and which processes have opened them. It was developed and supported by Victor A. Abell.
This article will help you to understand the lsof command usage along with 12 practical examples.
Has the frustration of using the Windows operating system reached a tipping point for you? You've probably had to deal with random reboots to upgrade, failed upgrades, unsupported hardware, crashes, and a never-ending inflexibility and general unreliability.
If that sounds like your experience with Windows, I'd like to introduce you to something better, more reliable, and free. Said something is Linux and it's been my operating system of choice since 1997. Now, back in those early days, Linux was a significant challenge to use and an even greater headache to install.
RawTherapee is a non-destructive RAW image editor available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It is designed for developing raw files from a broad range of digital cameras and is targeted at users ranging from enthusiast newcomers who wish to broaden their understanding of how digital imaging works to professional photographers. RawTherapee supports JPEG, PNG, and TIFF as output formats for processed photos.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the RawTherapee photo processing application on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin' - Yoshi Engine on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
TeX Live 2022 released
This year’s TeX Live release was one of the most unspectacular I can remember. No big problems, not last minute code changes, no panic updates in the last second.
[...]
Most of the above features have been available already either via tlpretest or via regular updates, but are now fully released on the DVD version.
Thanks goes to all the developers, builders, the great CTAN team, and everyone who has contributed to this release!
