Kubernetes is well-known as an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling and management of containerised applications. As such, it uses concepts such as Pods and Deployments to abstract away details regarding the underlying compute, networking and storage infrastructure. Storage is abstracted as PersistentVolumes (a volume that is provisioned in the underlying infrastructure) and PersistentVolumeClaims (a claim for a pod that uses a persistent volume) resources. Typically, running a Kubernetes cluster also involves running a CSI provisioner, which watches for PersistentVolumeClaims and automatically provisions the requested volumes. There are a large number of CSI drivers available. For example, if running Kubernetes on top of AWS, one would most likely use the aws-ebs-csi-driver. If running Kubernetes on-premises or in an OpenStack cloud, cinder-csi-driver would be more appropriate. If running on-premises and a Ceph cluster is available, ceph-csi could also be used. While this solves the storage problems for Kubernetes users, it moves the hurdle of managing everything to the administrators of the Kubernetes cluster, as well as the Kubernetes distribution.