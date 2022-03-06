Servers: Kubernetes and OpenStack
Arturo Borrero Gonzalez: Wikimedia Toolforge and Grid Engine
One of the most important and successful products provided by the Wikimedia Cloud Services team at the Wikimedia Foundation is Toolforge, a hosting service commonly known in the industry as Platform as a Service (PaaS). In particular, it is a platform that allows users and developers to run and use a variety of applications with the ultimate goal of helping the Wikimedia mission from the technical side.
Toolforge is powered by two different backend engines, Kubernetes and Grid Engine. The two backends have traditionally offered different features for tool developers. But as time moves forward we’ve learnt that Kubernetes is the future. Explaining why is the purpose of this blog post: we want to share more information and reasoning behind this mindset.
Writing Kubernetes Operators in Java with JOSDK, Part 3: Implementing a controller | Red Hat Developer
Java Operator SDK (JOSDK) is an open source project that aims to simplify the task of creating Kubernetes Operators using Java. The project was started by Container Solutions and Red Hat is now a major contributor.
The first article in this series introduced JOSDK and gave reasons for creating Operators in Java. The second article showed how the quarkus-operator-sdk extension for JOSDK, together with the Quarkus framework, facilitates the development experience by managing the custom resource definition automatically. This article focuses on adding the reconciliation logic.
Real-time Analytics News for Week Ending April 2
Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announced the general availability of OpenStack Yoga on Ubuntu 22.04 Long Term Support (LTS) beta and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. This new version of OpenStack (the 25th release) sets a foundation for next-generation, highly performant infrastructure using SmartNIC cards and integrating them with the Neutron Open Virtual Network (OVN) driver. With OpenStack network components running on SmartNICs, users benefit from lower latency, higher throughput, and better quality of services.
Zero-ops scaling Kubernetes storage with MicroK8s and OpenEBS Mayastor | Ubuntu
Kubernetes is well-known as an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling and management of containerised applications. As such, it uses concepts such as Pods and Deployments to abstract away details regarding the underlying compute, networking and storage infrastructure.
Storage is abstracted as PersistentVolumes (a volume that is provisioned in the underlying infrastructure) and PersistentVolumeClaims (a claim for a pod that uses a persistent volume) resources. Typically, running a Kubernetes cluster also involves running a CSI provisioner, which watches for PersistentVolumeClaims and automatically provisions the requested volumes.
There are a large number of CSI drivers available. For example, if running Kubernetes on top of AWS, one would most likely use the aws-ebs-csi-driver. If running Kubernetes on-premises or in an OpenStack cloud, cinder-csi-driver would be more appropriate. If running on-premises and a Ceph cluster is available, ceph-csi could also be used.
While this solves the storage problems for Kubernetes users, it moves the hurdle of managing everything to the administrators of the Kubernetes cluster, as well as the Kubernetes distribution.
TeX Live 2022 released
This year’s TeX Live release was one of the most unspectacular I can remember. No big problems, not last minute code changes, no panic updates in the last second. [...] Most of the above features have been available already either via tlpretest or via regular updates, but are now fully released on the DVD version. Thanks goes to all the developers, builders, the great CTAN team, and everyone who has contributed to this release!
