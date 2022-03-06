Language Selection

Servers: Kubernetes and OpenStack

Monday 4th of April 2022 10:53:32 PM
Server

  • Arturo Borrero Gonzalez: Wikimedia Toolforge and Grid Engine

    One of the most important and successful products provided by the Wikimedia Cloud Services team at the Wikimedia Foundation is Toolforge, a hosting service commonly known in the industry as Platform as a Service (PaaS). In particular, it is a platform that allows users and developers to run and use a variety of applications with the ultimate goal of helping the Wikimedia mission from the technical side.

    Toolforge is powered by two different backend engines, Kubernetes and Grid Engine. The two backends have traditionally offered different features for tool developers. But as time moves forward we’ve learnt that Kubernetes is the future. Explaining why is the purpose of this blog post: we want to share more information and reasoning behind this mindset.

  • Writing Kubernetes Operators in Java with JOSDK, Part 3: Implementing a controller | Red Hat Developer

    Java Operator SDK (JOSDK) is an open source project that aims to simplify the task of creating Kubernetes Operators using Java. The project was started by Container Solutions and Red Hat is now a major contributor.

    The first article in this series introduced JOSDK and gave reasons for creating Operators in Java. The second article showed how the quarkus-operator-sdk extension for JOSDK, together with the Quarkus framework, facilitates the development experience by managing the custom resource definition automatically. This article focuses on adding the reconciliation logic.

  • Real-time Analytics News for Week Ending April 2

    Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announced the general availability of OpenStack Yoga on Ubuntu 22.04 Long Term Support (LTS) beta and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. This new version of OpenStack (the 25th release) sets a foundation for next-generation, highly performant infrastructure using SmartNIC cards and integrating them with the Neutron Open Virtual Network (OVN) driver. With OpenStack network components running on SmartNICs, users benefit from lower latency, higher throughput, and better quality of services.

  • Zero-ops scaling Kubernetes storage with MicroK8s and OpenEBS Mayastor | Ubuntu

    Kubernetes is well-known as an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling and management of containerised applications. As such, it uses concepts such as Pods and Deployments to abstract away details regarding the underlying compute, networking and storage infrastructure.

    Storage is abstracted as PersistentVolumes (a volume that is provisioned in the underlying infrastructure) and PersistentVolumeClaims (a claim for a pod that uses a persistent volume) resources. Typically, running a Kubernetes cluster also involves running a CSI provisioner, which watches for PersistentVolumeClaims and automatically provisions the requested volumes.

    There are a large number of CSI drivers available. For example, if running Kubernetes on top of AWS, one would most likely use the aws-ebs-csi-driver. If running Kubernetes on-premises or in an OpenStack cloud, cinder-csi-driver would be more appropriate. If running on-premises and a Ceph cluster is available, ceph-csi could also be used.

    While this solves the storage problems for Kubernetes users, it moves the hurdle of managing everything to the administrators of the Kubernetes cluster, as well as the Kubernetes distribution.

  • How to Run Linux on your Chromebook

    Chromebooks have come a long way and, in certain circumstances, they are now competent productivity machines out of the box. However, sometimes you need a more full-featured operating system than Chrome OS – Linux, for example – to do your work and run offline software. In the past, there were many hacks to run Linux on your Chromebook, Crostini is an early example of such. But now Chrome OS has a built-in means to run Linux virtual machines with little configuration needed by the end user. Best of all, we can even run Linux GUI apps such as GIMP, Inkscape and LibreOffice.

  • Better tab management in ChromeOS, thanks to desks | TechRepublic

    But when working on a Chromebook, what can you do? Sure, Google has created Tab Groups for Chrome, but that doesn’t really solve tab management in a way that makes it easy to work with a large number of tabs. However, there is another way to better manage your tabs, one that involves the virtual desks feature found in ChromeOS. It was Firefox’s poor tab management that led me to adopt this method. On Linux, I can easily create virtual desktops and then move Firefox windows for specific tasks (such as productivity, social networking, etc.) to different virtual desks. This way, instead of having so many tabs open in a window, I can spread them across windows and desktops for more effective tab management.

  • 4 Ways To Install Firefox 99 On Ubuntu / Linux Mint / AlmaLinux & Fedora | Tips On UNIX

    This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to download and install Firefox 99 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 21.10, LinuxMint 20.3, Rocky Linux 8, Almalinux 8, and Fedora 35. Firefox or Mozilla Firefox is a free and open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla foundation and generally utilized by thousands and thousands of individuals in their daily actions. It is a Cross-platform web browser available for Android, Windows, macOS, iOS, and Linux systems. Firefox 99.0 is scheduled to be released on APRIL 5, 2022 but the source file is available for users to download ahead of tomorrow’s official launch.

  • Linux lsof command explained with 12 practical examples – VITUX

    The lsof is an acronym for List of open files that displays detailed info on which files are held open on a Linux system and which processes have opened them. It was developed and supported by Victor A. Abell. This article will help you to understand the lsof command usage along with 12 practical examples.

  • Add temporary <1m entries to old cron
  • Install PySpark With MongoDB On Linux
  • How to install Ubuntu Linux (It's easy!) | ZDNet

    Has the frustration of using the Windows operating system reached a tipping point for you? You've probably had to deal with random reboots to upgrade, failed upgrades, unsupported hardware, crashes, and a never-ending inflexibility and general unreliability. If that sounds like your experience with Windows, I'd like to introduce you to something better, more reliable, and free. Said something is Linux and it's been my operating system of choice since 1997. Now, back in those early days, Linux was a significant challenge to use and an even greater headache to install.

  • How To Install RawTherapee on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    RawTherapee is a non-destructive RAW image editor available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It is designed for developing raw files from a broad range of digital cameras and is targeted at users ranging from enthusiast newcomers who wish to broaden their understanding of how digital imaging works to professional photographers. RawTherapee supports JPEG, PNG, and TIFF as output formats for processed photos. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the RawTherapee photo processing application on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to install Friday Night Funkin' - Yoshi Engine on a Chromebook - Linux Version

    Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin' - Yoshi Engine on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

TeX Live 2022 released

This year’s TeX Live release was one of the most unspectacular I can remember. No big problems, not last minute code changes, no panic updates in the last second. [...] Most of the above features have been available already either via tlpretest or via regular updates, but are now fully released on the DVD version. Thanks goes to all the developers, builders, the great CTAN team, and everyone who has contributed to this release! Read more

