“Here’s a question from the new guy”. I have been using this a lot the past few weeks after starting here at the Linux Foundation as the lead editor and content manager. How long can I pull that off?

The reality is that I am new to working professionally in open source software – and really the software/technology industry. But, it has been a long time passion of mine. I spent my formative years in the 1980s and had a drive to learn to program computers. When I was 12, I asked my mom for a computer. Her response, “you have to learn to type first”.