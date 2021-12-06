Top 6 apps to read and organize comic books on Linux
Comic books have been an important part of popular culture and media for many decades now. Be it the depiction of web-slinging, superhuman strength, or just someone doing extreme things simply through their willpower, comic books have been an outlet of beautiful human creativity and will continue to be so.
With the digitization of everything else, comic books have to become available to users in digital formats. All you need is an application that can read the format of the comic book, and you can start your adventure.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 417 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 23 min ago
12 hours 39 min ago
13 hours 17 min ago
13 hours 19 min ago
16 hours 4 min ago
16 hours 29 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago