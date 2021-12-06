The LXD team is proud to announce the release of LXD 5.0 LTS! LXD is a system container and virtual machine manager which provides a cloud-like user experience. It can work on any regular Linux system from a simple laptop all the way to a large cluster of servers. As a Long Term Support release, LXD 5.0 will be getting upstream bugfix and security support until June 2027. The first two years will include frequent bugfix releases and the remaining three years will be limited to security fixes.

The popular terminal emulator found on almost all Xfce-powered distributions, Xfce Terminal has just released its first major upgrade under a new maintainer (and a new versioning scheme). Let us take a look at some highlights of the release. Igor Zakharov was leading the development from 2016 until 2020. Unfortunately, it was left unmaintained in 2021 when the new maintainer, Sergios Anestis Kefalidis (also a developer of Thunar file manager), took over the responsibility.

Firefox 99 Released with GTK Overlay Scrollbar Support, Fixes What’s new? Well, a lots of folks, including Mozilla are hyped about Firefox 99’s support for GTK overlay scrollbars. These slimmer page sliders hide when not in use but appear on scroll and increase in size when you interact with them. Thing is they aren’t enabled by default in the stable version, just the beta and nightly builds. So to enjoy GTK overlay scrollbars in Firefox 99 on your system you need to dive into the browser’s about:config page and set the widget.gtk.overlay-scrollbars.enabled setting to true... Direct: 99.0 Firefox Release Also: Firefox 99.0 released