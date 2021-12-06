Firefox 99 Released with GTK Overlay Scrollbar Support, Fixes
What’s new? Well, a lots of folks, including Mozilla are hyped about Firefox 99’s support for GTK overlay scrollbars. These slimmer page sliders hide when not in use but appear on scroll and increase in size when you interact with them.
Thing is they aren’t enabled by default in the stable version, just the beta and nightly builds. So to enjoy GTK overlay scrollbars in Firefox 99 on your system you need to dive into the browser’s about:config page and set the widget.gtk.overlay-scrollbars.enabled setting to true...
Direct: 99.0 Firefox Release
Also: Firefox 99.0 released
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 410 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Xfce Terminal 1.0.0 is a Feature-Packed Major Upgrade After a Year
The popular terminal emulator found on almost all Xfce-powered distributions, Xfce Terminal has just released its first major upgrade under a new maintainer (and a new versioning scheme). Let us take a look at some highlights of the release. Igor Zakharov was leading the development from 2016 until 2020. Unfortunately, it was left unmaintained in 2021 when the new maintainer, Sergios Anestis Kefalidis (also a developer of Thunar file manager), took over the responsibility.
LXD 5.0 LTS released
The LXD team is proud to announce the release of LXD 5.0 LTS! LXD is a system container and virtual machine manager which provides a cloud-like user experience. It can work on any regular Linux system from a simple laptop all the way to a large cluster of servers. As a Long Term Support release, LXD 5.0 will be getting upstream bugfix and security support until June 2027. The first two years will include frequent bugfix releases and the remaining three years will be limited to security fixes.
Firefox 99 Released with GTK Overlay Scrollbar Support, Fixes
What’s new? Well, a lots of folks, including Mozilla are hyped about Firefox 99’s support for GTK overlay scrollbars. These slimmer page sliders hide when not in use but appear on scroll and increase in size when you interact with them. Thing is they aren’t enabled by default in the stable version, just the beta and nightly builds. So to enjoy GTK overlay scrollbars in Firefox 99 on your system you need to dive into the browser’s about:config page and set the widget.gtk.overlay-scrollbars.enabled setting to true... Direct: 99.0 Firefox Release Also: Firefox 99.0 released
Leap Micro Beta Available for Testers
People browsing through openSUSE’s websites may spot something new on get.opensuse.org. Leap Micro, which is currently showing the 5.2 beta version, is for containerized and virtualized workloads. It is immutable and ideal for host-containers and described as an ultra-reliable, lightweight operating system that experts can use for compute deployments. The community version of Leap Micro is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro and leverages the enterprise hardened security of twins SUSE Linux Enterprise and openSUSE Leap, which merges this to a modern, immutable, developer-friendly OS platform. Leap Micro has several use cases for edge, embedded/IoT deployments and more. Leap Micro is well suited for decentralized computing environments, microservices, distributed computing projects and more. The release will help developers and IT professionals to build and scale systems for uses in aerospace, telecommunications, automotive, defense, healthcare, robotics, blockchain and more. Leap Micro provides automated administration and patching.
Recent comments
1 hour 26 min ago
10 hours 29 min ago
21 hours 46 min ago
22 hours 24 min ago
22 hours 26 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago