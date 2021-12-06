today's howtos
How to switch ChromeOS to use Debian Bullseye | TechRepublic
If you’ve added Linux support to your Chromebook, chances are pretty good it’s not using the latest version of Debian (which is version 11.3, aka “Bullseye”). Given that there are several important security and bug fixes to this release, you shouldn’t think twice about upgrading it on your Chromebook.
How to Install and Uninstall KernelCare | Linux Journal
In my previous article, I described what KernelCare is. In this article, I’m going to tell you how to install, uninstall, clear the KernelCare cache, and other important information regarding KernelCare. In case you’re yet to know about the product, here’s a short recap. KernelCare provides automated security updates to the Linux kernel. It offers patches and error fixes for various Linux kernels.
So, if you are looking for anything similar, you have landed upon the right page. Let’s begin without further ado.
How to Get Back Previous GNOME Screenshot Tool in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Ubuntu 22.04 has a new in-shell screenshot UI for taking screenshots and recording desktop. The old default screenshot app (GNOME Screenshot) is no longer available out-of-the-box.
For those somehow sticking to the old screenshot tool, here’s how to install it back and configure keyboard shortcuts in Ubuntu 22.04.
How to install XFCE desktop on Manjaro Linux | FOSS Linux
Manjaro is a Linux-based distro built upon the Arch Linux OS with a core focus on convenience and an easy UI experience. Like every other open-source Linux-based distro, Manjaro is also free and comes with great support from the community.
However, unlike popular options like Ubuntu, Manjaro is developed in a rolling release method. It is an excellent option for new Linux users as it offers a flexible desktop experience and is relatively user-friendly.
One of the best things about most Linux-based distros is that they come with many different editions, each boasting a separate GUI for various users. Manjaro is no exception as it comes in three different versions with other desktop environments, namely KDE Plasma, Xfce and GNOME. You can check them out from the official page by clicking here.
How to install Monitorix on Debian 11
One of the things I like most about Linux is that we have many applications to do a task. And I like this because each one has something to contribute. An example of this are the monitoring tools. One alternative to monitor a server is to install Monitorix. Today, we will show you how to do it on a Debian 11 system.
How to get WiFi working on Linux - Invidious
It can be a bit frustrating when hardware doesn't work on your Linux install, especially WiFi. Sometimes, WiFi works out of the box - and other times, not so much. In this video, Jay from LearnLinuxTV will let you know why this is sometimes a problem, as well as some of the things you can do about it.
How to check network interface status in CentOS8
Network Interface allows connecting your device with some internet connection. In Linux, the network interface can be either physical or virtual. The physical network interface helps in connecting with various computers or connecting with the internet. On the other hand, the virtual interface usually connects with one device.
The network interface must be enabled and functioning properly to either connect with the internet or locally. To have a functional network interface, one must keep an eye on the status of the network interface. This article provides the possible ways to get the status of the network interface on CentOS 8.
How to create dynamic inventory files in Ansible | Enable Sysadmin
Learn how to use the host_list and Nmap plugins to build inventory files for your Ansible playbooks.
How to Install and Use SFTP on Linux Servers
How to Install GCC for Arch Linux
GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) comprises compilers for well-known programming languages such as C, C++, Go, Fortran, Objective-C, and many more. The GCC is completely free and provides cross-platform support for Linux, Windows, and multiple BSD-based systems.
Apart from this, one can suggest or make enhancements to GCC and you can utilize the enhancements done by other developers/users as well. Moreover, the GCC can be used to make executable files for other systems which makes it the best choice for embedded systems (as they don’t have any compiler).
Keeping in view the importance of GCC, this guide demonstrates the step-by-step procedure to install GCC on Arch Linux.
How to Use Rc.local on CentOS 8
The RC stands for “run commands” and usually the rc phenomenon is practiced by system administrators to run a command at system boot. The “rc.local” is a script that contains the commands to be exercised at system startup.
In Linux, the system administrators may wish to conduct a system test before startup. In such a situation, the admin must put the relevant commands inside the rc.local file to make their execution possible at system startup.
If you are curious about using the rc-local file on CentOS 8; you are in the right place.
Installation and Review of Q4OS Linux [Lightweight Distro]
Q4OS is a new Linux distribution that’s based on Debian; a common base that’s shared with other distributions like Ubuntu and Linux Mint.
It’s aimed at users who just want a simple, stable, easy to use Linux operating system that they can conveniently run on an aging computer so they may surf the web, check emails, watch videos, and even play games while offering them a good level of security and privacy.
How to Download Files with Curl Command in Linux
Curl, short for Client URL, is a handy and flexible command-line tool used to transfer data between client systems. It supports a myriad of protocols such as FTP, FTPS, HTTP, HTTP, LDAP, POP3, and SCP just to mention a few.
How To Access Proxmox Virtual Machine With SPICE Client
By default, Proxmox uses noVNC client to access the console of a Virtual machine. The noVNC client is just enough if you want to connect to a Proxmox VM without any additional tools. However, a few things don't seem to work well with noVNC.
One of the major problem is I can't hear any sound from the VM. Also, when I play a YouTube video, it is lagging and stuttering and out of sync with the audio.
After searching through Proxmox forums, many users have suggested that SPICE client helped them to solved such issues. So I gave it a try. To my surprise, SPICE works great.
Android Leftovers
Xfce Terminal 1.0.0 is a Feature-Packed Major Upgrade After a Year
The popular terminal emulator found on almost all Xfce-powered distributions, Xfce Terminal has just released its first major upgrade under a new maintainer (and a new versioning scheme). Let us take a look at some highlights of the release. Igor Zakharov was leading the development from 2016 until 2020. Unfortunately, it was left unmaintained in 2021 when the new maintainer, Sergios Anestis Kefalidis (also a developer of Thunar file manager), took over the responsibility.
LXD 5.0 LTS released
The LXD team is proud to announce the release of LXD 5.0 LTS! LXD is a system container and virtual machine manager which provides a cloud-like user experience. It can work on any regular Linux system from a simple laptop all the way to a large cluster of servers. As a Long Term Support release, LXD 5.0 will be getting upstream bugfix and security support until June 2027. The first two years will include frequent bugfix releases and the remaining three years will be limited to security fixes.
Firefox 99 Released with GTK Overlay Scrollbar Support, Fixes
What’s new? Well, a lots of folks, including Mozilla are hyped about Firefox 99’s support for GTK overlay scrollbars. These slimmer page sliders hide when not in use but appear on scroll and increase in size when you interact with them. Thing is they aren’t enabled by default in the stable version, just the beta and nightly builds. So to enjoy GTK overlay scrollbars in Firefox 99 on your system you need to dive into the browser’s about:config page and set the widget.gtk.overlay-scrollbars.enabled setting to true... Direct: 99.0 Firefox Release Also: Firefox 99.0 released
