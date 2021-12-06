Q4OS 4.8 Gemini, stable
An update to Q4OS 4 Gemini LTS has been released. The new 4.8 series receives the recent Debian Bullseye 11.3 update, updated Debian stable kernel and important security and bug fixes. This update brings along significant Q4OS specific improvements, fixes and a cumulative upgrade covering all the changes from the previous stable Gemini release. Among other improvements, localization and languages support API library for the Desktop profiler as well as for other Q4OS tools has been rewritten and vastly improved, Setup tool gets polished and installation process has been more secured.
We welcome everyone to download installation media images from the Downloads section of the Q4OS website. We are currently pushing all the changes mentioned above into the Q4OS repositories, automatic update process will take care about to update computers for current users.
