Rust 1.0 was released in 2015. Since that time, we've seen Rust grow from a small language used for a handful of prominent projects into a mainstay in use at virtually every major tech company.
As we work towards Rust 2024, it's natural to ask what's next for the language. This roadmap provides insight into that question by describing what we, as members of the lang team with input from other Rust teams, would like to prioritize.
Many open source users love a good Bash alias and are usually happy to show off a particularly robust .bashrc file when given the chance. If you're a frequent user of Git, you might benefit from a few Git aliases mixed in with your other Bash aliases. Alternately, you can create aliases specific to Git with this git config command. This example sets the git co command to git checkout.
Today, Cython celebrates its 20th anniversary!
On April 4th, 2002, Greg Ewing published the first release of Pyrex 0.1.
Already at the time, it was invented and designed as a compiler that extended the Python language with C data types to build extension modules for CPython. A design that survived the last 20 years, and that made Pyrex, and then Cython, a major corner stone of the Python data ecosystem. And way beyond that.
Now, on April 4th, 2022, its heir Cython is still very much alive and serves easily hundreds of thousands of developers worldwide, day to day.
I'm very grateful for Greg's ingenious invention at the time. Let's look back at how we got to where we are today.
A new version 0.0.8 of RcppSpdlog is now on CRAN. RcppSpdlog bundles spdlog, a wonderful header-only C++ logging library with all the bells and whistles you would want that was written by Gabi Melman, and also includes fmt by Victor Zverovich.
Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 972 other packages on CRAN, downloaded over 24 million times (per the partial logs from the cloud mirrors of CRAN), and the CSDA paper (preprint / vignette) by Conrad and myself has been cited 465 times according to Google Scholar.
A new release 0.2.17 of RInside arrived on CRAN and in Debian today. This is the first release in two years since the 0.2.16 release. RInside provides a set of convenience classes which facilitate embedding of R inside of C++ applications and programs, using the classes and functions provided by Rcpp.
A new tool 'unsnap' helps you move from Snaps to Flatpaks
Want to migrate over from Snaps to Flatpaks on your Linux machine? Well, unsnap is a new tool in the early stages that will help you do just that. Developed by Alan Pope, who previously worked for Canonical and was an advocate for Snap packages, it's certainly an eyebrow raising move.
The idea is simple: to allow you to quickly and easily migrate from Snap to Flatpak applications. Done over a two-stage process, it allows you to "view and/or edit the scripts prior to execution to validate or tweak them".
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (polkit, postgresql, and zlib), openSUSE (389-ds and opera), Red Hat (kpatch-patch), SUSE (389-ds and util-linux), and Ubuntu (waitress).
Linux v5.10 was released in December, 2020. Here’s my summary of various security things that I found interesting:
seccomp user_notif file descriptor injection
Sargun Dhillon added the ability for SECCOMP_RET_USER_NOTIF filters to inject file descriptors into the target process using SECCOMP_IOCTL_NOTIF_ADDFD. This lets container managers fully emulate syscalls like open() and connect(), where an actual file descriptor is expected to be available after a successful syscall. In the process I fixed a couple bugs and refactored the file descriptor receiving code.
As I mentioned last time, bearer tokens are not super compatible with a model in which every access is verified to ensure it's coming from a trusted device. Let's talk about that in a bit more detail.
Unreal Engine 5 and Steam Deck
UE5 will empower you to realize next-generation real-time 3D content and experiences with greater freedom, fidelity, and flexibility than ever before.
Something happened to me recently while playing the Steam Deck that I felt the need to share with you.
The Steam Deck may be a modern device but it's been giving me a very heavy dose of nostalgia recently. No, it's not because it's a great machine for emulation, which I've done very little of so far because so many amazing modern games work but for something totally different.
Here's something it reminds me of: I grew up with the likes of the Game Boy. In fact, I originally had the Game Boy Pocket, the one you could see through the case and get a look at the insides. I used to stay up far too late playing Pokémon Yellow, with one of those terrible bulky light and magnifier attachments which had quite a bit of weight to it with the batteries inside. To me, the Steam Deck is bringing back memories of that. As weird as it might be to say from a modern device, the injection of nostalgia I've been getting has been quite wonderful.
