Security Leftovers WordPress 5.9.3 Maintenance Release – WordPress News WordPress 5.9.3 is now available! This maintenance release features 9 bug fixes in Core and 10 bug fixes in the block editor. WordPress 5.9.3 is a short-cycle maintenance release. The next major release will be version 6.0.

Transparency initiatives in the DSA: An Exciting Step Forward in Transparency Reporting In January 2022, the European Parliament voted in favor of the Digital Services Act (DSA), a horizontal legislation for the EU’s digital single market that seeks to define platforms’ responsibility regarding user content. The draft law also contains several concrete provisions aimed at mitigating certain harms of online advertising, including imposing a ban on ‘dark patterns’ when getting consent from users (Article 13a), a behavior that recently led to the French DPA imposing fines of over $200 million on Facebook and Google. While the DSA seeks to promote a more free internet in numerous ways, this article focuses on its transparency mandates for content moderation decisions and the provisions mandating researcher access to data.

Reinforcing Open Source Security with SUSE and the new IBM z16 [Ed: What does this have to do with security? When "Senior Product Manager" with "a wide breadth of technical marketing expertise" writes stuff...] If the last two years have taught us anything, they’ve taught CIOs how to be resilient. Resiliency comes in the form of being agile, adaptable, and the right security. And the ability to thrive in unforeseen circumstances.

Fixing Dirty Pipe: Samsung rolls out Google code faster than Google | Ars Technica Dirty Pipe is one of the most severe vulnerabilities to hit the Linux kernel in several years. The bug lets an unprivileged user overwrite data that is supposed to be read-only, an action that can lead to privilege escalation. The bug was nailed down on February 19, and for Linux flavors like Unbuntu, a patch was written and rolled out to end users in about 17 days. Android is based on Linux, so Google and Android manufacturers need to fix the bug, too.

Dirty Pipe: Pixel 6 & Galaxy S22 affected by major exploit - 9to5Google The security world has been abuzz about a new Linux exploit called “Dirty Pipe,” which also affects Android 12 devices like Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6. Here’s everything you need to know about “Dirty Pipe,” which devices it affects, and how best to avoid it.

Security advisory: Recently reported zlib compression issue impacts Qt zlib has recently reported that it has a security issue when deflating which could cause memory corruption if the input has many distant matches. This is reported in a bit more detail here: https://github.com/madler/zlib/issues/605 and has been assigned the CVE id CVE-2018-25032. This has been fixed in an update to zlib 1.2.12

Latest Showcases of Arduino Projects This DIY coop controller makes caring for chickens a much easier task | Arduino Blog Chickens, like most other livestock, require consistent care including access to fresh water, plenty of food, and space to roam around until sheltering throughout the night. For the hobbyist farmers who run the YouTube channel East x West Farms, they needed a simple way to automatically regulate their chicken coop without having to constantly visit it in person, especially while away doing other things during the day. In response, they created a chicken coop controller that is able to reduce the amount of direct care required.

The Arduipiano is an Arduino-powered floor piano that lets you play music with your feet | Arduino Blog The typical piano consists of an array of keys that, when struck by a finger, cause a note to play either from a digital circuit or a vibrating string. But to change this design up a bit and introduce some additional fun, a team of students from the Marie Noel college in Joigny, France set out to create a larger version that could be played using feet instead of hands just like Tom Hanks in the 1988 classic film “Big.” The aptly named Arduipiano is based around an Arduino Mega 2560 owing to its large number of GPIO pins. After cutting out piano “keys” from large sheets of aluminum foil, each piece was glued to a cardboard base and wired to the Mega via a single 4.7Mohm resistor on each receive pin. Pin 2 acts as the capacitive send pin, which lets the microcontroller measure the change in capacitance for every key in order to determine if it is currently being touched. At the end of each iteration of the main loop, all of the pressed keys are converted to notes and sent through a serial port to a MIDI receiver.

The O-Clock is a fun way to check the current time | Arduino Blog After coming to the conclusion that the traditional analog clock just isn’t enough and the digital clock is too boring, Hans Andersson decided to make his own version that integrates both RGB LEDs and fiber optics to show the current time in a far more entertaining manner. Rather than moving a set of three hands around in a circle or toggling a bunch of digits, the “O-Clock” lights up a series of 60 slits in a hollow ring in red, green, and blue, as well as many other colors, to indicate the hour, minute, and second.