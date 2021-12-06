IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
A developer's guide to using Kafka with Java, Part 1 | Red Hat Developer
Apache Kafka is a distributed, open source messaging technology. It's all the rage these days, and with good reason: It's used to accept, record, and publish messages at a very large scale, in excess of a million messages per second. Kafka is fast, it's big, and it's highly reliable. You can think of Kafka as a giant logging mechanism on steroids.
Automate CI/CD on pull requests with Argo CD ApplicationSets | Red Hat Developer
The ongoing quest for greater and greater automation of building, testing, and deployment has recently inspired several new features in Argo CD, Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift, and other tools. This article shows how to improve feature testing by automating builds and the creation of Kubernetes environments.
Red Hat OpenShift GitOps includes an opinionated deployment of Argo CD that provides a way to manage continuous development or delivery cluster-wide, or even in a multi-tenant cluster configuration. This Operator also provides many toolsets that can help you fit your GitOps workflows into your CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous delivery) processes. One of these tools is called ApplicationSets.
ApplicationSets mass-produces Argo CD applications and deploys them onto a cluster or multiple clusters. ApplicationSets accomplishes this task by using generators. Generators vary from use case to use case and depend on things like the Git repository structure, configuration files, key/value lists, and cluster names.
Want to build a relationship with your CIO? 5 things you shouldn't do
Don't stand out for the wrong reasons. To showcase your ability to handle responsibility and become a trusted partner to the CIO, avoid these five mistakes
How you approach your job matters, and CIOs are looking for people who promote a spirit of collaboration and teamwork within IT. Equally important is building a positive reputation within the business as someone who takes a solution-oriented approach.
On the flip side, here are five characteristics that will make you stand out to your CIO – for the wrong reasons.
PHP version 8.0.18RC1 and 8.1.5RC1 - Remi's RPM repository - Blog
Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
Contribute at the Fedora Linux 36 Test Week for Kernel 5.17 – Fedora Community Blog
The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 5.17. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week now through Sunday, April 10, 2022. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
Automating Red Hat Identity Management installation
All system admins should be lazy. Not as in not doing their job, but as in doing it as efficiently as possible. Why do you have to do things manually when you can automate them? The more complicated a task, the more reason for automation.
Identity Management is an application that makes sense to automate when rolling it out. Red Hat Identity Management (IdM) is fairly easy to install, but the larger your environment, the more machines you need. In a typical datacenter you would probably have an intranet and a DMZ, and you would probably have your servers divided into development and production. The people that should access your servers will probably be divided up into groups as well, consisting of database, web and application administrators. Not to mention your system admins that need access to everything.
Working with gradient meshes in Inkscape & Scribus to produce print-ready artwork – Máirín Duffy
I recorded a ~20-minute video tutorial demonstrating how to work with mesh gradients in Inkscape, importing them into Scribus and producing print-ready CMYK artwork. You can watch it above embedded from YouTube or on my personal LinuxRocks PeerTube channel.
Latest Showcases of Arduino Projects
Shaarli is a free open-source, self-hosted Bookmarking solution
If you are an active internet users, or on a self-education path, surly you collect dozens of links and web pages every day. You most likely need a software to collect, record, organize your links. So, here we introduce you to Shaarli.
