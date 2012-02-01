today's howtos
How to Install TeamSpeak Server on Debian 11
How to install Anime Tournament HD Reborn on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Anime Tournament HD Reborn on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How To Install LAMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 – TecAdmin
The LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP) stack is wildly used for deploying PHP-based applications on Linux systems. The LAMP server installation is pretty easy and straightforward. You need some basic knowledge of the Linux package manager to complete this setup.
This tutorial will help you to install PHP, Apache & MySQL on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Linux system.
Xrdp on CentOS 8
The Xrdp protocol is an open-source remote desktop protocol for Linux and BSD. By using Xrdp server one can remotely log into the machine to perform various operations on the local machine. The Xrdp comes up with a graphical interface, thus making it suitable for novice Linux users as well.
Keeping the importance of Xrdp in mind,this guide intends to provide a step-by-step installation and configuration of Xrdp on CentOS 8.
My guide to understanding Git rebase -i | Opensource.com
Git is a free and open source distributed version control system designed to handle everything from small to very large projects with speed and efficiency. It is an essential tool in an open source developer's toolkit.
This article covers why and how to use the git rebase --interactive (-i for short) command. This is considered an intermediate Git command, but it can be very useful once you start working with large teams.
Linux Virtual Machine: a Step-By-Step Guide to Increase Your Company's Flexibility
Every operating system (OS) has its pros and cons. Linux, for example, is an open-source operating system, well-known for its speed and configurability. Windows on the other hand, costs a business money, but is easier to use and has enterprise level support offerings. What if you can combine both? You can, with a Linux Virtual Machine.
After today’s technological advancements, you no longer have to stick to one OS. You can create a virtual machine with any OS on one computer, regardless of its underlying OS. In any case, this helps you to easily switch back and forth between operating systems. This is great for software development and running older software versions.
Using Runit on Devuan
Devuan and various systemd-free Linux distributions provide alternative init systems. runit is among the most barebones and lightest. Having a small code base makes it easier to maintain and also audit for bugs and security issues. It is able to run on other Unices like *BSD, MacOSX, etc., as well. In this article, I am going to cover the basics of the runit init scheme with Devuan as a base. However, most concepts and commands should be the same for other distributions. You may refer to the references at the end for learning in more detail.
How to Install Showfoto on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Showfoto is an Image Editor that has powerful tools for editing photographs. You can view your photos and improve them using this program’s standalone image editor from the digiKam project! One of the features that similar tools like is their versatility with tools dedicated to importing and exporting content to remote web services, like Flickr, GPhoto, Imgur, Facebook, etc.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Showfoto on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish and update and remove the image editing software using the APT package manager with the command line terminal.
Security Leftovers
Latest Showcases of Arduino Projects
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Shaarli is a free open-source, self-hosted Bookmarking solution
If you are an active internet users, or on a self-education path, surly you collect dozens of links and web pages every day. You most likely need a software to collect, record, organize your links. So, here we introduce you to Shaarli.
