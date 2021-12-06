Programming Leftovers
Java - Get Value from Key in HashMap – TecAdmin
Write a Java program to get keys from the hashmap using the value.
The HashMap class is available under the java.util package. It is pretty similar to HashTable, but the HashMap is unsynchronized and also allows to stole one null key.
In this tutorial, you will learn Java examples to get keys from a HashMap based on a defined value.
The Day of a new Command-Line Interface: Shell
This article continues the long-lost series on how to migrate away from terminal protocols as the main building block for command-line and text-dominant user interfaces. The previous ones (Chasing the dream of a terminal-free CLI (frustration/idea, 2016) and Dawn of a new Command-Line Interface (design, 2017)) might be worth an extra read afterwards, but they are not prerequisites to understanding this one.
The value proposition and motivation is still that such a critical part of computing should not be limited to device restrictions set in place some 50-70 years ago. The resulting machinery is inefficient, complex, unreliable, slow and incapable. For what is arguably a strong raison d’être for current day UNIX derivates, that is not a strategic foundation to neither rely nor expand upon.
The focus this time is about the practicalities of the user facing ‘shell’ — the cancerous and confused mass that hides behind the seemingly harmless command-line prompt. The final article will be about the developer facing programming interfaces themselves as application building blocks, how all of this is put together, and the design considerations that go into such a thing.
Mapping with gnuplot, part 3
In the last post I explained how I built a base map of Tasmania (coastline plus main roads) with a lat/lon grid using gnuplot. Here I describe how the base map was used to generate GIF animations.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Logic Pro
Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500. There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms. Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.
Purism: A Vision in Focus
It’s important to understand how we view who are customers and competitors are, because it helps explain how we make decisions, how we prioritize our projects, and why we take such a long-term view on our goals. Because Purism is a strong supporter of free software, many people pigeon-hole us into the “Linux market” and assume our target customer is the hardcore Linux geek. For the same reasons, people often assume our competitors are other companies selling hardware that runs free software and that somehow our or their success is at each others’ expense. While it’s true that we’ve always had a strong core of Linux geeks in our customer base (I’m one of them), I think many people would be surprised to discover just how diverse our customers are. I often say that we sit on a three-legged stool of freedom, privacy and security. Everyone, not just Linux geeks, deserve those things yet each of our customers prioritizes those three values differently. Our core Linux geek audience prioritizes freedom and picks us because of our goal to build hardware that runs 100% free software. Security experts pick us because of our unique security features like our hardware kill switches, auditable firmware, PureBoot, and our Qubes support. Our customers who prioritize privacy pick us because they want an alternative to Big Tech that doesn’t spy on them, and many of these customers have never used something like PureOS before.
New Raspberry Pi: Compute Module 4S
The CM4S mashes a BCM2711 SoC into the Compute Module 1, 3, and 3+ form factor—which was used for years until the switch to 2x 100-pin board-to-board connectors on the CM4 (pictured on the left): [...] Also: Bee Motion Mini board combines ESP32-C3 with PIR sensor
NuTyX 22.04.1 available with cards 2.5.0
The NuTyX team is happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 22.04.1 and cards 2.5.0. New toolchain gcc 11.2.0, glibc 2.35 and binutils 2.38. The xorg-server graphics server version 21.1.3, the Mesa 3D library in 22.0.1, Gtk4 4.6.2 and Qt 6.2.4. The python interpreters are en 3.10.4 et 2.7.18. The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.16.0. The MATE desktop environment is a 1.26.0 version . The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 41.5 The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 5.24.4, Framework 5.92.0 and applications in 21.12.3. Available browsers are: Firefox 99.0, Chromium 100.0.4896.60, Epiphany 41.3, etc Many desktop applications have been updated as well like Telegram-desktop 3.6.1, Thunderbird 91.7.0, Scribus 1.5.8, Libreoffice 7.3.2.2, Gimp 2.10.30, etc. Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.9.309, 4.14.274, 4.19.237, 5.4.188 et 5.10.109 and 5.15.32 and the latest stable version 5.17.1 .
