today's howtos
Things I needed to change for HiDPI on Linux that weren't in my X settings
I use a very custom desktop which requires me to do a lot of stuff by hand that's probably covered automatically (or with a general setting) by more standard desktops. With that said, the three big areas that I had to change were font selections, window sizes, and window positions. A subsidiary area has been tweaking the size of interface elements that are sized in pixels, like the width of xterm scroll bars.
Kickstarter and Blockchain
The first step is to see if you’re already technically buzzword compliant. Do you have an existing system or product that fits that buzzword?
Those HTML Attributes You Never Use
My answer was easy: HTML. And I wasn’t being sarcastic or mocking in the least. Sure, I pretty much know which tags to use in which instances and how to keep my HTML mostly semantic and accessible.
But there is a whole bunch of lesser-used attributes that I was sure I’d forgotten about, and probably a whole bunch of attributes I didn’t even know existed. This post is the result of my research, and I hope you’ll find some of these useful to you, as you build HTML pages in the coming months.
10 Git tips we can't live without | Opensource.com
Git tips are a dime a dozen, and it's a good thing because you can never get enough of them. If you use Git every day, then every tip, trick, and shortcut you can find is potentially time and effort saved. I asked Opensource.com community members for their favorite Git hacks. Here they are!
Make your own Git subcommands | Opensource.com
Git is pretty famous for having lots of subcommands, like clone, init, add, mv, restore, bisect, blame, show, rebase, and many more. In a previous article, I wrote about the very useful rev-parse subcommand for Git. Even with all of these subcommands available, users still come up with functions to improve their Git experience. While you're free to create Git-related commands and run them as scripts, it's easy to make your own custom Git subcommands. You can even integrate them with Git through rev-parse.
How To Install TeamSpeak on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TeamSpeak on Debian 11 (Bullseye), as well as some extra requirements for TeamSpeak
How To Install Shotwell on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Shotwell on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by Shotwell
Install nopCommerce on Ubuntu 20.04, MySQL, Nginx, SSL - Cloudbooklet
nopCommerce is a free open-source e-commerce web application built with ASP.NET. It is a high performance application with multi-store, multi-vendor and a user-friendly web interface.
In this guide you are going to learn how to install nopCommerce in Ubuntu 20.04 with MySQL, Nginx and secure the setup with Let’sEncrypt SSL.
How to Install AnyDesk Remote Desktop in Ubuntu
AnyDesk meets the qualifications of reputable remote desktop software for your Ubuntu Linux distribution. AnyDesk attributes to easy and stable operation, simple administrative tools, user-friendly setup, seamless & smooth remote access from other Linux-powered machines, stable and powerful remote connectivity (Linux-based), and continuous connection (uninterrupted).
It uses encryption mechanisms like RSA 2048 asymmetric key exchange and military-grade TLS 1.2 to guarantee user safety while making remote desktop connections.
Two ways to Flush the DNS Cache on Debian 11 – VITUX
The DNS or the Domain Name Server can be characterized as the most essential part of your link to the internet. The DNS translates the domain names to and from the IP addresses so that we don’t need to remember or keep a list of all the IP addresses of the websites we ever want to access. Our systems also maintain a list of DNS records so that we can access our frequently visited websites faster through a quick resolution of IP addresses. This cache on our system needs to be flushed from time to time. This flushing is required because websites may change their addresses time and again, so it is a good idea to avoid IP conflict by clearing the cache. Flushing the cache is also a good way to clear unnecessary data residing on our systems.
5 Commands to Check Swap space in Linux – VITUX
When the physical memory or RAM on our system is full, we end to make use of the swap space on our systems. In this process, the inactive pages of our memory are moved to the swap space, creating more memory resources. This space is especially useful when a system is down on RAM; however, swap space is located on the hard drive and hence slower to access. Therefore, it should not be considered an appropriate alternative to RAM.
In this article, we will describe a few ways to check for available swap space on your Ubuntu system. The commands and procedures described in this article have been run on an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.
Four Ways to Empty the Trash/Recycle Bin in Ubuntu – VITUX
When we delete a file or folder from our system, it moves to the Trash folder(Linux) or the Recycle Bin(Windows). Time and again, we need to get rid of these mostly useless files and folders residing in our system trash in order to vacate space for other important data.
In this article, we will describe several ways to empty your system trash, both through the UI and the command line.
How to use apt to install programs from command line in Debian 11 – VITUX
If you are a Linux user, you might be well aware of the apt and apt-get commands with the most common option apt install. Apt is a powerful package management tool that can be used to search, install, update, upgrade, and manage the packages in a Linux operating system. It is a command-line-based tool that is preferred by most system administrators and users.
This article shows how to use the apt-get command for installing programs from the command line in Debian OS.
We have used Debian 11 OS for running the commands and procedure mentioned in this article. The same commands will work on Debian-based distributions like Ubuntu and its derivates as Kubuntu and Linux Mint too.
How to Check the User Group(s) an Ubuntu User Belongs To – VITUX
As an Ubuntu system administrator, you can create and manage groups for the user accounts on your system. This way you can assign administrative & configurations rights, files & folder access permissions to an entire group rather than a single user at a time. Sometimes we need to know which user group a user belongs to in order to verify or perform group management operations or for assigning/de-assigning user rights. This Group Management on Ubuntu 20.04 only through the command line. In this article, we will describe the simple commands used to perform this effortless check.
Open the Ubuntu Terminal through Ctrl+Alt+T or through the Dash.
Install WordPress on OpenLiteSpeed Ubuntu
WordPress is a well-known content management system (CMS) on the Internet. Almost all large and small hosting providers offer several solutions for easily hosting WordPress, and OpenLiteSpeed is one of those solutions. OpenLiteSpeed is a popular open-source free web server that is renowned for responding to user requests faster than Apache, Nginx, and other web servers.
OpenLiteSpeed is a free and open-source web server with a simple user interface. When compared to Apache and Nginx, it enables caching out of the box. The OpenLiteSpeed interface allows for the easy creation of virtual hosts for hosting multiple sites on the same server, the installation of SSL certificates, and it supports latest PHP versions.
In this tutorial, I will walk you through the entire process of installing WordPress on OpenLiteSpeed. This tutorial will teach you how to configure OpenLiteSpeed to function with the most recent PHP version, how to create virtual hosts, and how to install SSL certificates for sites.
Import Multiple SQL Files In MySQL
If you are manually migrating your website or simply need to import certain SQL files into your database, this article will show you how to import multiple SQL files in mySQL. We will use both a graphical interface and MySQL command-line.
To begin with, it is strongly advised not to import a database onto a live website. Before attempting to import any SQL file, stop the web server and make a backup of your database.
Linux bridging commands and features: An introduction | Red Hat Developer
A Linux bridge is a kernel module that behaves like a network switch, forwarding packets between interfaces that are connected to it. It's usually used for forwarding packets on routers, on gateways, or between VMs and network namespaces on a host.
Configure CodeReady Containers for AI/ML development | Red Hat Developer
Machine learning and artificial intelligence applications require substantial resources to run in production scenarios. But you can develop and test these applications on a cluster environment that runs on your laptop. In this article, you'll learn how to properly customize Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat CodeReady Containers so that you can quickly set up a clustering environment where you can run open source machine learning tools from Open Data Hub.
7 Uses of grep Commands in Linux
To say the grep command is a useful tool for Linux administrators is still an understatement. The grep command is a must-know command for all backend developers.
Programming Leftovers
Games: Steam Deck and Humble Choice
Games: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Steam Deck 'Offline Mode', and More
