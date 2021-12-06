Language Selection

  • Things I needed to change for HiDPI on Linux that weren't in my X settings

    I use a very custom desktop which requires me to do a lot of stuff by hand that's probably covered automatically (or with a general setting) by more standard desktops. With that said, the three big areas that I had to change were font selections, window sizes, and window positions. A subsidiary area has been tweaking the size of interface elements that are sized in pixels, like the width of xterm scroll bars.

  • Kickstarter and Blockchain

    The first step is to see if you’re already technically buzzword compliant. Do you have an existing system or product that fits that buzzword?

  • Those HTML Attributes You Never Use

    My answer was easy: HTML. And I wasn’t being sarcastic or mocking in the least. Sure, I pretty much know which tags to use in which instances and how to keep my HTML mostly semantic and accessible.

    But there is a whole bunch of lesser-used attributes that I was sure I’d forgotten about, and probably a whole bunch of attributes I didn’t even know existed. This post is the result of my research, and I hope you’ll find some of these useful to you, as you build HTML pages in the coming months.

  • 10 Git tips we can't live without | Opensource.com

    Git tips are a dime a dozen, and it's a good thing because you can never get enough of them. If you use Git every day, then every tip, trick, and shortcut you can find is potentially time and effort saved. I asked Opensource.com community members for their favorite Git hacks. Here they are!

  • Make your own Git subcommands | Opensource.com

    Git is pretty famous for having lots of subcommands, like clone, init, add, mv, restore, bisect, blame, show, rebase, and many more. In a previous article, I wrote about the very useful rev-parse subcommand for Git. Even with all of these subcommands available, users still come up with functions to improve their Git experience. While you're free to create Git-related commands and run them as scripts, it's easy to make your own custom Git subcommands. You can even integrate them with Git through rev-parse.

  • How To Install TeamSpeak on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TeamSpeak on Debian 11 (Bullseye), as well as some extra requirements for TeamSpeak

  • How To Install Shotwell on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Shotwell on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by Shotwell

  • Install nopCommerce on Ubuntu 20.04, MySQL, Nginx, SSL - Cloudbooklet

    nopCommerce is a free open-source e-commerce web application built with ASP.NET. It is a high performance application with multi-store, multi-vendor and a user-friendly web interface.

    In this guide you are going to learn how to install nopCommerce in Ubuntu 20.04 with MySQL, Nginx and secure the setup with Let’sEncrypt SSL.

  • How to Install AnyDesk Remote Desktop in Ubuntu

    AnyDesk meets the qualifications of reputable remote desktop software for your Ubuntu Linux distribution. AnyDesk attributes to easy and stable operation, simple administrative tools, user-friendly setup, seamless & smooth remote access from other Linux-powered machines, stable and powerful remote connectivity (Linux-based), and continuous connection (uninterrupted).

    It uses encryption mechanisms like RSA 2048 asymmetric key exchange and military-grade TLS 1.2 to guarantee user safety while making remote desktop connections.

  • Two ways to Flush the DNS Cache on Debian 11 – VITUX

    The DNS or the Domain Name Server can be characterized as the most essential part of your link to the internet. The DNS translates the domain names to and from the IP addresses so that we don’t need to remember or keep a list of all the IP addresses of the websites we ever want to access. Our systems also maintain a list of DNS records so that we can access our frequently visited websites faster through a quick resolution of IP addresses. This cache on our system needs to be flushed from time to time. This flushing is required because websites may change their addresses time and again, so it is a good idea to avoid IP conflict by clearing the cache. Flushing the cache is also a good way to clear unnecessary data residing on our systems.

  • 5 Commands to Check Swap space in Linux – VITUX

    When the physical memory or RAM on our system is full, we end to make use of the swap space on our systems. In this process, the inactive pages of our memory are moved to the swap space, creating more memory resources. This space is especially useful when a system is down on RAM; however, swap space is located on the hard drive and hence slower to access. Therefore, it should not be considered an appropriate alternative to RAM.

    In this article, we will describe a few ways to check for available swap space on your Ubuntu system. The commands and procedures described in this article have been run on an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.

  • Four Ways to Empty the Trash/Recycle Bin in Ubuntu – VITUX

    When we delete a file or folder from our system, it moves to the Trash folder(Linux) or the Recycle Bin(Windows). Time and again, we need to get rid of these mostly useless files and folders residing in our system trash in order to vacate space for other important data.

    In this article, we will describe several ways to empty your system trash, both through the UI and the command line.

  • How to use apt to install programs from command line in Debian 11 – VITUX

    If you are a Linux user, you might be well aware of the apt and apt-get commands with the most common option apt install. Apt is a powerful package management tool that can be used to search, install, update, upgrade, and manage the packages in a Linux operating system. It is a command-line-based tool that is preferred by most system administrators and users.

    This article shows how to use the apt-get command for installing programs from the command line in Debian OS.
    We have used Debian 11 OS for running the commands and procedure mentioned in this article. The same commands will work on Debian-based distributions like Ubuntu and its derivates as Kubuntu and Linux Mint too.

  • How to Check the User Group(s) an Ubuntu User Belongs To – VITUX

    As an Ubuntu system administrator, you can create and manage groups for the user accounts on your system. This way you can assign administrative & configurations rights, files & folder access permissions to an entire group rather than a single user at a time. Sometimes we need to know which user group a user belongs to in order to verify or perform group management operations or for assigning/de-assigning user rights. This Group Management on Ubuntu 20.04 only through the command line. In this article, we will describe the simple commands used to perform this effortless check.

    Open the Ubuntu Terminal through Ctrl+Alt+T or through the Dash.

  • Install WordPress on OpenLiteSpeed Ubuntu

    WordPress is a well-known content management system (CMS) on the Internet. Almost all large and small hosting providers offer several solutions for easily hosting WordPress, and OpenLiteSpeed is one of those solutions. OpenLiteSpeed is a popular open-source free web server that is renowned for responding to user requests faster than Apache, Nginx, and other web servers.

    OpenLiteSpeed is a free and open-source web server with a simple user interface. When compared to Apache and Nginx, it enables caching out of the box. The OpenLiteSpeed interface allows for the easy creation of virtual hosts for hosting multiple sites on the same server, the installation of SSL certificates, and it supports latest PHP versions.

    In this tutorial, I will walk you through the entire process of installing WordPress on OpenLiteSpeed. This tutorial will teach you how to configure OpenLiteSpeed to function with the most recent PHP version, how to create virtual hosts, and how to install SSL certificates for sites.

  • Import Multiple SQL Files In MySQL

    If you are manually migrating your website or simply need to import certain SQL files into your database, this article will show you how to import multiple SQL files in mySQL. We will use both a graphical interface and MySQL command-line.

    To begin with, it is strongly advised not to import a database onto a live website. Before attempting to import any SQL file, stop the web server and make a backup of your database.

  • Linux bridging commands and features: An introduction | Red Hat Developer

    A Linux bridge is a kernel module that behaves like a network switch, forwarding packets between interfaces that are connected to it. It's usually used for forwarding packets on routers, on gateways, or between VMs and network namespaces on a host.

  • Configure CodeReady Containers for AI/ML development | Red Hat Developer

    Machine learning and artificial intelligence applications require substantial resources to run in production scenarios. But you can develop and test these applications on a cluster environment that runs on your laptop. In this article, you'll learn how to properly customize Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat CodeReady Containers so that you can quickly set up a clustering environment where you can run open source machine learning tools from Open Data Hub.

  • 7 Uses of grep Commands in Linux

    To say the grep command is a useful tool for Linux administrators is still an understatement. The grep command is a must-know command for all backend developers.

Programming Leftovers

  • Deployd: The REST-API toolkit is not active anymore.

    Deployd is a free, open-source platform for quickly building a REST-API on top of MongoDB. It is an easy-to-use system, as the user does not require any boilerplate, and dive directly into a user-friendly dashboard and start creating and testing your DB collections and API. Deployd comes with dozens of useful features which speeds up the production time. Moreover, it comes with a set of examples, guides, and a developer-friendly rich documentation.

  • Using the regexp-parser of syslog-ng - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community

    For many years, you could use the match() filter of syslog-ng to parse log messages with regular expressions. However, the primary function of match() is filtering. Recent syslog-ng versions now have a dedicated regular expression parser, the regexp-parser(). So, you should use match() only if your primary use case is filtering. Otherwise, use the regexp-parser for parsing, as it is a lot more flexible.

  • Automating my home network with Salt - Federico's Blog

    In my mind there exists this whole universe of scary power tools for large-scale sysadmin work. Of course you would want some automation if you have a server farm to manage. Of course nobody would do this by hand if you had 3000 workstations somewhere. But for my puny home network with one server and two computers? Surely those tools are overkill? Thankfully that is not so! My colleague Richard Brown has been talking about the Salt Project for a few years. It is similar to tools for provisioning and configuration management like Ansible or Puppet. What I have liked about Salt so far is that the documentation is very good, and it has let me translate my little setup into its configuration language while learning some good practices along the way. I started with the Salt walkthrough, which is pretty nice. TL;DR: the salt-master is the central box that keeps and distributes configuration to other machines, and those machines are called salt-minions. You write some mostly-declarative YAML in the salt-master, and propagate that configuration to the minions. Salt knows how to "create a user" or "install a package" or "restart a service when a config file changes" without you having to use distro-specific commands.

  • Visual-inertial tracking for Monado

    Monado now has initial support for 6DoF ("inside-out") tracking for devices with cameras and an IMU. Three free and open source SLAM/VIO solutions were integrated and adapted to work on XR: Kimera-VIO, ORB-SLAM3, and Basalt. Thanks to this, the RealSense and WinMR (Linux only) drivers in Monado were extended to support this type of tracking. During my six-month internship at Collabora, I had the opportunity to gain firsthand experience on this project. Let me walk you through the concepts, the type of work, and exposure I attained while working remotely as an intern in the XR team for Monado. If any of this has piqued your interest, be sure to check out our careers page.

  • Launch Your First Jenkins Server in a Single Command | by Vladimir Mukhin | Apr, 2022 | Medium

    Jenkins is one of the oldest and most popular CI/CD tools. It dominates the market and is a requirement for more than 50% of job positions. However, Jenkins is a complicated solution, installing it requires a lot of heavy lifting and can become a pain. In this article, I will uncover the fastest way to deploy Jenkins using only one command.

  • How to write a Python script to create dynamic Ansible inventories | Enable Sysadmin

    In my last article, I used the host_list and Nmap plugins to generate a dynamic inventory to cover that gap. This article covers how to write your own dynamic inventory script using Python while following good practices for packaging tools, using virtual environments, and unit testing your code.

  • How To Install Ristretto on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ristretto on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by Ristretto

  • Install MySQL Server on Ubuntu 14.04, 12.04 and Debian 7

    MySQL is the most popular Open Source SQL database management system. It is developed and supported by Oracle Corporation. MySQL is widely used on Linux systems. Now MySQL providers also provide their own apt repository for installing MySQL on Ubuntu systems. This tutorial will help you to install the MySQL server on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux systems.

  • Packaging for Arch Linux | SleepMap

    In Arch, a recap I elaborated a bit on my reasons for getting involved with Arch Linux. In this post I would like to highlight a few technical details and give a "behind the scenes" when it comes to packaging on and for Arch Linux. This post is written from the viewpoint of a distribution packager, but it is likely to contain information also useful to people packaging on different distributions or for private purposes. Arch Linux is a Linux distribution, that offers binary packages in software repositories (aka. repos). To achieve this, packages are built from source files using tooling that is developed by the distribution and various volunteers. The resulting binary packages are then provided to users on mirrors of the distribution (i.e. package files and their cryptographic signatures are provided by web servers) and are downloaded, verified, validated and installed using a package manager.

  • Have a smile Using printf

Games: Steam Deck and Humble Choice

  • GPD are getting quite desperate against the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux [Ed: GNU/Linux is already killing Windows in games... in some sense]

    I've never personally used one of their devices, and would have happily taken a look at any point with Linux installed onto one. Even some direct Steam Deck comparisons. Now though? This is not painting a good picture of GPD as a company.

  • Space Haven adds gamepad support, gets Steam Deck Verified | GamingOnLinux

    Good news space sim colony-building fans, as Space Haven just got a fresh upgrade and now it's Steam Deck Verified. Previously, it was given a Playable rating and it was tested with Proton. As of today, the developer released a new update adding in Steam Deck and Gamepad support directly. Seems they got a lightning fast turnaround on retesting, as it's now fully Verified with the Native Linux build, it's likely they sent Deck Verified their build before release to test to enable it to be Verified as it's released.

  • Factorio improves low resolutions for Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux

    Playing Factorio on Steam Deck and low screen resolutions gets better, with a fresh update out now for all players. One of the problems a lot of developers face with the Steam Deck, is the screen size and resolution. A lot of games have quite a small interface, and text that cannot scale — an area that will be a constant improvement for games. Factorio being the latest that's tweaked it.

  • Humble Choice for April gives Ghostrunner, Destroy All Humans! | GamingOnLinux

    As usual, here's our run over what a new month of Humble Choice brings and the expected compatibility across Linux and Steam Deck for you. This is the bundle where each month Humble give a list of games for subscribers to claim, a good way to build up your collection.

Games: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Steam Deck 'Offline Mode', and More

  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga runs on Steam Deck and Linux with GE-Proton | GamingOnLinux

    LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has rolled out today, and thankfully for fans of these LEGO games you can get it working on Steam Deck and Linux thanks to Proton. In this case, specifically you need GE-Proton, the community-built version. Valve have given it an "Unsupported" rating on Steam Deck and it's not surprising for now. With the current Proton 7, even the intro movies are a mess of stuttering and out of sync audio. Proton Experimental is better but performance is still not great. GE-Proton 7.14 seems to work the best for now, although the game (even on Windows) has some performance problems overall it appears.

  • Steam Deck improves Offline Mode switching, looks like a lock screen is coming | GamingOnLinux

    Valve has updated the Steam Deck software again, this time giving a little improvement to the way they handle Offline Mode, plus a bunch of other improvements. Before getting into what's available now though, how about something else that's exciting? It seems Valve are preparing to have a lock screen on the Steam Deck. This is something I've seen people mention as an issue on Reddit, as the Deck isn't just like a console, it's also a PC too with a full desktop mode where you can have more sensitive info. So, a little security makes sense.

  • Lilbits: Another AMD handheld gaming PC, Volla Phone 22 (with Android or Ubuntu), and Asus Tinker Edge R single-board computer - Liliputing

    The ONEXPLAYER Mini is a handheld gaming PC with a 7 inch display, built-in game controllers, and a choice of processors – a model with an 11th-gen Intel processor launched in January, and a new model with a 12th-gen Intel chip is coming soon. Last month One Netbook introduced a version with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, but it was only available in China at launch. This week it goes on sale globally. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet though. In other recent tech news from around the web, Valve says it’s ramping up Steam Deck shipments, Google is cracking down on apps that had allowed you to make in-app purchases for things like eBooks without using Google Play billing (so some app makers are dropping in-app purchases altogether), there’s a new model of the Asus Tinker Edge R single-board computer that’s (a little) cheaper, and phone maker Volla has a new model coming soon that will be able to run Android-based Volla OS or the Linux-based Ubuntu Touch software.

