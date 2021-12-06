Programming Leftovers
-
Deployd is a free, open-source platform for quickly building a REST-API on top of MongoDB.
It is an easy-to-use system, as the user does not require any boilerplate, and dive directly into a user-friendly dashboard and start creating and testing your DB collections and API.
Deployd comes with dozens of useful features which speeds up the production time. Moreover, it comes with a set of examples, guides, and a developer-friendly rich documentation.
-
For many years, you could use the match() filter of syslog-ng to parse log messages with regular expressions. However, the primary function of match() is filtering. Recent syslog-ng versions now have a dedicated regular expression parser, the regexp-parser(). So, you should use match() only if your primary use case is filtering. Otherwise, use the regexp-parser for parsing, as it is a lot more flexible.
-
In my mind there exists this whole universe of scary power tools for large-scale sysadmin work. Of course you would want some automation if you have a server farm to manage. Of course nobody would do this by hand if you had 3000 workstations somewhere. But for my puny home network with one server and two computers? Surely those tools are overkill?
Thankfully that is not so!
My colleague Richard Brown has been talking about the Salt Project for a few years. It is similar to tools for provisioning and configuration management like Ansible or Puppet.
What I have liked about Salt so far is that the documentation is very good, and it has let me translate my little setup into its configuration language while learning some good practices along the way.
I started with the Salt walkthrough, which is pretty nice.
TL;DR: the salt-master is the central box that keeps and distributes configuration to other machines, and those machines are called salt-minions. You write some mostly-declarative YAML in the salt-master, and propagate that configuration to the minions. Salt knows how to "create a user" or "install a package" or "restart a service when a config file changes" without you having to use distro-specific commands.
-
Monado now has initial support for 6DoF ("inside-out") tracking for devices with cameras and an IMU. Three free and open source SLAM/VIO solutions were integrated and adapted to work on XR: Kimera-VIO, ORB-SLAM3, and Basalt. Thanks to this, the RealSense and WinMR (Linux only) drivers in Monado were extended to support this type of tracking.
During my six-month internship at Collabora, I had the opportunity to gain firsthand experience on this project. Let me walk you through the concepts, the type of work, and exposure I attained while working remotely as an intern in the XR team for Monado. If any of this has piqued your interest, be sure to check out our careers page.
-
Jenkins is one of the oldest and most popular CI/CD tools. It dominates the market and is a requirement for more than 50% of job positions. However, Jenkins is a complicated solution, installing it requires a lot of heavy lifting and can become a pain. In this article, I will uncover the fastest way to deploy Jenkins using only one command.
-
In my last article, I used the host_list and Nmap plugins to generate a dynamic inventory to cover that gap. This article covers how to write your own dynamic inventory script using Python while following good practices for packaging tools, using virtual environments, and unit testing your code.
today's howtos
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ristretto on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by Ristretto
-
MySQL is the most popular Open Source SQL database management system. It is developed and supported by Oracle Corporation. MySQL is widely used on Linux systems. Now MySQL providers also provide their own apt repository for installing MySQL on Ubuntu systems.
This tutorial will help you to install the MySQL server on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux systems.
-
In Arch, a recap I elaborated a bit on my reasons for getting involved with Arch Linux. In this post I would like to highlight a few technical details and give a "behind the scenes" when it comes to packaging on and for Arch Linux. This post is written from the viewpoint of a distribution packager, but it is likely to contain information also useful to people packaging on different distributions or for private purposes.
Arch Linux is a Linux distribution, that offers binary packages in software repositories (aka. repos). To achieve this, packages are built from source files using tooling that is developed by the distribution and various volunteers. The resulting binary packages are then provided to users on mirrors of the distribution (i.e. package files and their cryptographic signatures are provided by web servers) and are downloaded, verified, validated and installed using a package manager.
Games: Steam Deck and Humble Choice
-
I've never personally used one of their devices, and would have happily taken a look at any point with Linux installed onto one. Even some direct Steam Deck comparisons. Now though? This is not painting a good picture of GPD as a company.
-
Good news space sim colony-building fans, as Space Haven just got a fresh upgrade and now it's Steam Deck Verified.
Previously, it was given a Playable rating and it was tested with Proton. As of today, the developer released a new update adding in Steam Deck and Gamepad support directly. Seems they got a lightning fast turnaround on retesting, as it's now fully Verified with the Native Linux build, it's likely they sent Deck Verified their build before release to test to enable it to be Verified as it's released.
-
Playing Factorio on Steam Deck and low screen resolutions gets better, with a fresh update out now for all players.
One of the problems a lot of developers face with the Steam Deck, is the screen size and resolution. A lot of games have quite a small interface, and text that cannot scale — an area that will be a constant improvement for games. Factorio being the latest that's tweaked it.
-
As usual, here's our run over what a new month of Humble Choice brings and the expected compatibility across Linux and Steam Deck for you. This is the bundle where each month Humble give a list of games for subscribers to claim, a good way to build up your collection.
Games: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Steam Deck 'Offline Mode', and More
-
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has rolled out today, and thankfully for fans of these LEGO games you can get it working on Steam Deck and Linux thanks to Proton.
In this case, specifically you need GE-Proton, the community-built version. Valve have given it an "Unsupported" rating on Steam Deck and it's not surprising for now. With the current Proton 7, even the intro movies are a mess of stuttering and out of sync audio. Proton Experimental is better but performance is still not great. GE-Proton 7.14 seems to work the best for now, although the game (even on Windows) has some performance problems overall it appears.
-
Valve has updated the Steam Deck software again, this time giving a little improvement to the way they handle Offline Mode, plus a bunch of other improvements.
Before getting into what's available now though, how about something else that's exciting? It seems Valve are preparing to have a lock screen on the Steam Deck. This is something I've seen people mention as an issue on Reddit, as the Deck isn't just like a console, it's also a PC too with a full desktop mode where you can have more sensitive info. So, a little security makes sense.
-
The ONEXPLAYER Mini is a handheld gaming PC with a 7 inch display, built-in game controllers, and a choice of processors – a model with an 11th-gen Intel processor launched in January, and a new model with a 12th-gen Intel chip is coming soon. Last month One Netbook introduced a version with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, but it was only available in China at launch. This week it goes on sale globally. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet though.
In other recent tech news from around the web, Valve says it’s ramping up Steam Deck shipments, Google is cracking down on apps that had allowed you to make in-app purchases for things like eBooks without using Google Play billing (so some app makers are dropping in-app purchases altogether), there’s a new model of the Asus Tinker Edge R single-board computer that’s (a little) cheaper, and phone maker Volla has a new model coming soon that will be able to run Android-based Volla OS or the Linux-based Ubuntu Touch software.
Recent comments
34 min 51 sec ago
1 hour 40 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 15 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
6 hours 9 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago
16 hours 36 min ago
17 hours 54 min ago
18 hours 20 min ago