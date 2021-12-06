Programming Leftovers Deployd: The REST-API toolkit is not active anymore. Deployd is a free, open-source platform for quickly building a REST-API on top of MongoDB. It is an easy-to-use system, as the user does not require any boilerplate, and dive directly into a user-friendly dashboard and start creating and testing your DB collections and API. Deployd comes with dozens of useful features which speeds up the production time. Moreover, it comes with a set of examples, guides, and a developer-friendly rich documentation.

Using the regexp-parser of syslog-ng - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community For many years, you could use the match() filter of syslog-ng to parse log messages with regular expressions. However, the primary function of match() is filtering. Recent syslog-ng versions now have a dedicated regular expression parser, the regexp-parser(). So, you should use match() only if your primary use case is filtering. Otherwise, use the regexp-parser for parsing, as it is a lot more flexible.

Automating my home network with Salt - Federico's Blog In my mind there exists this whole universe of scary power tools for large-scale sysadmin work. Of course you would want some automation if you have a server farm to manage. Of course nobody would do this by hand if you had 3000 workstations somewhere. But for my puny home network with one server and two computers? Surely those tools are overkill? Thankfully that is not so! My colleague Richard Brown has been talking about the Salt Project for a few years. It is similar to tools for provisioning and configuration management like Ansible or Puppet. What I have liked about Salt so far is that the documentation is very good, and it has let me translate my little setup into its configuration language while learning some good practices along the way. I started with the Salt walkthrough, which is pretty nice. TL;DR: the salt-master is the central box that keeps and distributes configuration to other machines, and those machines are called salt-minions. You write some mostly-declarative YAML in the salt-master, and propagate that configuration to the minions. Salt knows how to "create a user" or "install a package" or "restart a service when a config file changes" without you having to use distro-specific commands.

Visual-inertial tracking for Monado Monado now has initial support for 6DoF ("inside-out") tracking for devices with cameras and an IMU. Three free and open source SLAM/VIO solutions were integrated and adapted to work on XR: Kimera-VIO, ORB-SLAM3, and Basalt. Thanks to this, the RealSense and WinMR (Linux only) drivers in Monado were extended to support this type of tracking. During my six-month internship at Collabora, I had the opportunity to gain firsthand experience on this project. Let me walk you through the concepts, the type of work, and exposure I attained while working remotely as an intern in the XR team for Monado. If any of this has piqued your interest, be sure to check out our careers page.

Launch Your First Jenkins Server in a Single Command | by Vladimir Mukhin | Apr, 2022 | Medium Jenkins is one of the oldest and most popular CI/CD tools. It dominates the market and is a requirement for more than 50% of job positions. However, Jenkins is a complicated solution, installing it requires a lot of heavy lifting and can become a pain. In this article, I will uncover the fastest way to deploy Jenkins using only one command.

How to write a Python script to create dynamic Ansible inventories | Enable Sysadmin In my last article, I used the host_list and Nmap plugins to generate a dynamic inventory to cover that gap. This article covers how to write your own dynamic inventory script using Python while following good practices for packaging tools, using virtual environments, and unit testing your code.

today's howtos How To Install Ristretto on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ristretto on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by Ristretto

Install MySQL Server on Ubuntu 14.04, 12.04 and Debian 7 MySQL is the most popular Open Source SQL database management system. It is developed and supported by Oracle Corporation. MySQL is widely used on Linux systems. Now MySQL providers also provide their own apt repository for installing MySQL on Ubuntu systems. This tutorial will help you to install the MySQL server on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux systems.

Packaging for Arch Linux | SleepMap In Arch, a recap I elaborated a bit on my reasons for getting involved with Arch Linux. In this post I would like to highlight a few technical details and give a "behind the scenes" when it comes to packaging on and for Arch Linux. This post is written from the viewpoint of a distribution packager, but it is likely to contain information also useful to people packaging on different distributions or for private purposes. Arch Linux is a Linux distribution, that offers binary packages in software repositories (aka. repos). To achieve this, packages are built from source files using tooling that is developed by the distribution and various volunteers. The resulting binary packages are then provided to users on mirrors of the distribution (i.e. package files and their cryptographic signatures are provided by web servers) and are downloaded, verified, validated and installed using a package manager.

