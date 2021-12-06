We hope that you and your beloved ones are staying safe during these difficult times. If you’re looking for a way to help support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, a list of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) was shared earlier last month in the 26th episode of WP Briefing, Matt Mullenweg on Ukraine, Community, and WordPress. In parallel to the work the community is doing in preparation for the next major release, WordPress 6.0, March has seen the launch of some exciting new projects and proposals. Read on to find out more about the latest updates and how to get involved.

The Postgres.ai team is happy to announce the release of version 3.1 of Database Lab Engine (DLE), the most advanced open-source software ever released that empowers development, testing, and troubleshooting environments for fast-growing projects. The use of Database Lab Engine 3.1 provides a competitive advantage to companies via implementing the "Shift-left testing" approach in software development. Database Lab Engine is an open-source technology that enables thin cloning for PostgreSQL. Thin clones are exceptionally useful when you need to scale the development process. DLE can manage dozens of independent clones of your database on a single machine, so each engineer or automation process works with their own database provisioned in seconds without extra costs.

PGConf NYC 2022 is a PostgreSQL community conference that will be held on September 22 - 23, 2022 at Convene, 237 Park Avenue, New York City. Come join us for two days packed with talks, demos, and use cases, about PostgreSQL and related technologies. Stay for the fantastic hallway and social track where you can interact with other PostgreSQL users and open source contributors!

Software testing is very important in every type of project to ensure the quality reaches the desired level and the product is in a production state. Unlike software testing, firmware testing does not only verify whether the code behaves as it is supposed to, but also covers functional verification if the hardware works as it should. It makes firmware validation much harder than any software application as we may face many unexpected and not always reproducible issues. The firmware industry constantly tries to improve itself in the field of validation and quality assurance, so is Dasharo. This time we made a huge leap in ASUS KGPE-D16 testing.

You open your brand-new laptop, register your new email address, and update your LinkedIn profile. You introduce yourself to coworkers and try to get acquainted with everyone. You’re navigating the maze called “onboarding,” slowly figuring out your place in the new environment. Then anxiety creeps in: “Did I do the right thing in taking this new job? I feel like a fish out of water. What if this wasn’t the right move?”

Establishing a productive working relationship between yourself as an IT leader and your CEO is foundational to your ability to succeed. No matter what company you’re at, there will inevitably be a dichotomy between the two roles at one point or another, and it’s crucial to establish a good rapport to collaborate effectively.

The Fedora CoreOS team released the first Fedora CoreOS next stream release based on Fedora Linux 36. They expect to promote this to the testing stream in two weeks, on the usual schedule. As a result, the Fedora CoreOS and QA teams have organized a test week. It is underway now and runs through the end of the week. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test cases and materials you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.

Programming Leftovers Deployd: The REST-API toolkit is not active anymore. Deployd is a free, open-source platform for quickly building a REST-API on top of MongoDB. It is an easy-to-use system, as the user does not require any boilerplate, and dive directly into a user-friendly dashboard and start creating and testing your DB collections and API. Deployd comes with dozens of useful features which speeds up the production time. Moreover, it comes with a set of examples, guides, and a developer-friendly rich documentation.

Using the regexp-parser of syslog-ng - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community For many years, you could use the match() filter of syslog-ng to parse log messages with regular expressions. However, the primary function of match() is filtering. Recent syslog-ng versions now have a dedicated regular expression parser, the regexp-parser(). So, you should use match() only if your primary use case is filtering. Otherwise, use the regexp-parser for parsing, as it is a lot more flexible.

Automating my home network with Salt - Federico's Blog In my mind there exists this whole universe of scary power tools for large-scale sysadmin work. Of course you would want some automation if you have a server farm to manage. Of course nobody would do this by hand if you had 3000 workstations somewhere. But for my puny home network with one server and two computers? Surely those tools are overkill? Thankfully that is not so! My colleague Richard Brown has been talking about the Salt Project for a few years. It is similar to tools for provisioning and configuration management like Ansible or Puppet. What I have liked about Salt so far is that the documentation is very good, and it has let me translate my little setup into its configuration language while learning some good practices along the way. I started with the Salt walkthrough, which is pretty nice. TL;DR: the salt-master is the central box that keeps and distributes configuration to other machines, and those machines are called salt-minions. You write some mostly-declarative YAML in the salt-master, and propagate that configuration to the minions. Salt knows how to "create a user" or "install a package" or "restart a service when a config file changes" without you having to use distro-specific commands.

Visual-inertial tracking for Monado Monado now has initial support for 6DoF ("inside-out") tracking for devices with cameras and an IMU. Three free and open source SLAM/VIO solutions were integrated and adapted to work on XR: Kimera-VIO, ORB-SLAM3, and Basalt. Thanks to this, the RealSense and WinMR (Linux only) drivers in Monado were extended to support this type of tracking. During my six-month internship at Collabora, I had the opportunity to gain firsthand experience on this project. Let me walk you through the concepts, the type of work, and exposure I attained while working remotely as an intern in the XR team for Monado. If any of this has piqued your interest, be sure to check out our careers page.

Launch Your First Jenkins Server in a Single Command | by Vladimir Mukhin | Apr, 2022 | Medium Jenkins is one of the oldest and most popular CI/CD tools. It dominates the market and is a requirement for more than 50% of job positions. However, Jenkins is a complicated solution, installing it requires a lot of heavy lifting and can become a pain. In this article, I will uncover the fastest way to deploy Jenkins using only one command.

How to write a Python script to create dynamic Ansible inventories | Enable Sysadmin In my last article, I used the host_list and Nmap plugins to generate a dynamic inventory to cover that gap. This article covers how to write your own dynamic inventory script using Python while following good practices for packaging tools, using virtual environments, and unit testing your code.